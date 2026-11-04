Half-day in-person programme targets owners, MDs and CEOs as new government research shows one-third of UK businesses are now using AI

Birmingham, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Creative Ideaz, a Birmingham-based Digital Marketing Agency and digital transformation firm, today announced the launch of its Birmingham AI Bootcamp, a half-day in-person programme designed to help business owners, managing directors and CEOs identify practical uses for artificial intelligence in their organisations.

The launch follows the publication of the UK government's 2026 AI Adoption Survey on October 29, which found that 32% of UK businesses now use at least one AI technology, compared with 16% in 2025. The survey also found that AI use is increasingly concentrated in everyday functions such as administration, marketing and IT, while many companies remain at an early or exploratory stage of adoption.

Creative Ideaz said the new AI Bootcamp has been structured around that gap between awareness and implementation. The programme uses live demonstrations, business-process exercises and hands-on use of an AI assistant to help participants identify repetitive or slow tasks where AI and automation may be worth investigating.

Government Survey Shows Adoption Rising Faster Than Organisational Readiness

The Department for Business and Trade's 2026 survey found that the most common reason for adopting AI was improving efficiency and productivity, cited by 71% of businesses using or planning to use the technology. However, the same research identified capability and business-case barriers that continue to slow implementation.

Among businesses that had already adopted AI, 67% reported limited skills, expertise or knowledge as a barrier. Among businesses planning adoption, that figure rose to 78%. For non-adopters, 65% cited the absence of a clear business case or proven return on investment as a barrier.

The government survey also found that 81% of businesses using or planning to use AI apply some level of human input or oversight to AI-generated outputs, reinforcing the importance of governance and judgement alongside automation.

"Business leaders do not need another presentation telling them that AI is important; they need a way to work out where it is actually useful in their own operation," said Kash Sangha, Group Program Director & Co-Founder. "The Bootcamp is designed to give leaders enough practical exposure to separate genuine opportunities from noise, then leave with a short list of areas that are worth exploring further."





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Half-Day Programme Focuses on Practical Business Use Cases

The Birmingham AI Bootcamp is an in-person half-day session aimed at local business leaders with no requirement for a technical background. Creative Ideaz says participants will see current AI capabilities applied to familiar tasks such as email, administration, enquiries, reporting and follow-up, before examining where repetitive, slow or error-prone processes exist within their own working week.

Participants are also given an opportunity to use an AI assistant on a task of their own. The objective is not to deploy a complete AI system during the session, but to help decision-makers establish an informed first direction and determine which opportunities warrant deeper investigation.

The programme is held at Creative Ideaz's Birmingham location at 10 Brindley Place. The current published price is £149 per seat, and cohorts are intentionally kept small to allow questions and practical discussion.

From Awareness to a Defined AI Business Case

Following the Bootcamp, attendees can choose to take part in a Business Process Map session intended to identify where AI and automation could have the greatest operational relevance. Creative Ideaz also offers a more detailed AI Discovery Day for larger businesses, in which processes are reviewed across departments and potential AI opportunities are assessed against commercial impact and implementation requirements.

Creative Ideaz said this staged approach reflects the direction identified in the government research. The 2026 AI Adoption Survey found that adoption is expected to remain incremental, with businesses continuing to rely on testing and piloting before deeper integration. It also found that 65% of businesses using or planning to use AI expect their AI-related budgets to increase.

The agency said the Bootcamp is intended to provide a low-commitment starting point for leaders who want to understand AI before investing in software, automation projects or wider digital transformation programmes.

UK Businesses Increasingly Use AI in Day-to-Day Operations

According to the government survey, 81% of businesses using or planning to use AI apply it in administration, 71% in marketing and 66% in IT functions. Half of current adopters reported an overall increase in productivity, although the report characterised most gains as incremental rather than transformational.

The full AI Adoption Survey 2026 was published by the UK Department for Business and Trade on October 29, 2026, and is available at GOV.UK.

About Creative Ideaz

Creative Ideaz is a Birmingham-based Digital Marketing Agency and digital transformation company working across marketing, technology, brand, AI and automation. The company supports SMEs and larger organisations through individual services, fractional growth teams and strategy-led transformation programmes.

Creative Ideaz is based at 10 Brindley Place in Birmingham and works with local and national businesses across multiple sectors.

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