India's solar manufacturing industry could become a fully integrated global powerhouse by 2047, creating 3.23 million direct and indirect jobs, attracting $89 billion in manufacturing investment, and eliminating the country's solar import bill, according to a report by the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA). The report outlines a roadmap for India to move beyond module assembly and develop domestic manufacturing capabilities across the solar value chain, from polysilicon and ingots to wafers, cells, and modules. The transition could enable India to capture a significantly larger share ...

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