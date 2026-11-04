A research team at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia has investigated the partial replacement of silver (Ag) with nickel (Ni) powders in TOPCon solar cell rear-side metallization and has found that Ni powder characteristics significantly affect electrical performance, printability and cost savings. "One of the most important findings is that replacing Ag with Ni is not simply a matter of increasing the Ni content. The characteristics of the Ni powder have a significant impact on both electrical performance and printing behaviour," corresponding author Ning Song told pv magazine. ...

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