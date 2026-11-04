Telecom operator builds its agents on the same Algolia foundation already live across 24 markets, driving a 63% increase in order rates via search and a 7-point NPS gain in customer support

Algolia today announced that Orange Group, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, has begun deploying Algolia's Agent Studio to put AI agents into regulated customer support conversations with per-agent guardrails that define what an AI agent is permitted to discuss, and what it is permitted to cost.

Orange Group is introducing AI agents into billing and account support across its B2B and B2C operations in more than 26 countries. With customers using mobile, web and TV services, the rollout requires careful consideration of how support journeys can cross channels and regulatory requirements. What makes it possible is governance: every agent is grounded in Orange Group's own product data, customer context, business rules and knowledge content; thus every answer traces to a bill record, a tariff or a policy, not a model's general knowledge, and Agent Studio's guardrails and cost controls are configured independently for each agent, letting Orange Group set both the boundaries of a sensitive conversation and a ceiling on what it costs to run. As agents begin handling conversations at machine volume, that per-agent cost ceiling makes AI economics as governable as AI behavior.

Agent Studio is live in several Orange Group countries today, with further expansion planned based on results.

The commercial case, already proven

Orange Group's agentic rollout sits on an Algolia search foundation now live in 24 of its markets, spanning online shops, support websites and TV apps. Across these entities, individual Algolia deployments have delivered results including:

+63% order rate via search

+14% click-through rate with Neural Search

-53% no-results rate with Neural Search

+7 points NPS in customer support

+7% add-to-cart rate

Nicolas Coudert, Digital Factory Director at Orange Group, said: "An effective search engine should do more than return a list of pages, it also should provide a direct and relevant answer. In a complex digital environment, responding instantly improves the customer experience, which drives higher satisfaction and stronger engagement. Algolia pairs reliable, high-performance services with a steady cadence of innovation, such as Agent Studio, that we can integrate quickly and put in front of customers immediately."

From search box to orchestration layer

Orange Group started with Algolia InstantSearch, then added capabilities in sequence: filters and facets, AI-driven synonyms, Dynamic Re-Ranking, Collections, Query Categorization, AI Recommendations and advanced Personalization. Because all of its content is indexed on Algolia, Orange Group can test each new capability in a single market before scaling it globally.

Agent Studio extends the same foundation into conversational and agentic experiences. It combines large language models with real-time search, behavioral data and configurable logic, and builds on Algolia's retrieval intelligence and MCP foundation, which grounds AI responses in the product data, customer context, business rules and knowledge content Orange Group already relies on, rather than in a model's general knowledge. One governed layer now serves every surface (i.e., the search box, the recommendation and the agent) giving Orange Group a single place to control, audit and measure relevance as customer interactions move across channels.

Orange Group is exploring several fronts at once. It's working to maximize the customer experience with AI through continuous test-and-learn experiments, all built on solid data foundations. It is deepening the integration of its agents across the entire ecosystem and carrying that momentum into the TV environment. And, it keeps pushing personalization further through shopping assistants, recommendation engines and personalized customer support, all while maximizing business impact directly, with experiments like having the agent add items to the cart and, eventually, place an order.

Stephen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, Algolia added: "Orange shows what enterprise AI looks like past the demo stage: specialized agents working one conversation together, so a customer never has to know whether they've asked a sales question or a billing question. What makes that safe in a regulated industry is governance with every agent grounded in Orange's own data, bounded by explicit rules, capped on cost. Accountable agents are the ones that get deployed."

Read the full Orange Group case study here: https://www.algolia.com/customers/orange

About Algolia

Algolia is the leading AI Search and Retrieval platform, powering 1.75 trillion searches a year for more than 18,000 businesses. With a unified keyword and vector search and retrieval engine, Algolia delivers fast, scalable search and discovery technology for modern digital experiences. Companies rely on Algolia to build agentic, generative, and search experiences through tools like Agent Studio. With over a decade of innovation, Algolia is redefining retrieval-powered applications and the future of AI discovery. Learn more at www.algolia.com.

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Media Contact

Audrey Surette

PAN for Algolia

algolia@pancomm.com