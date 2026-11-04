HDI Seguros and insureMO Bring Artificial Intelligence to Insurance Product Engineering Following Record Migration

With more than R$500 million (approximately US$93.5 million) in cumulative premiums on the new life insurance core system, the insurer and technology platform are advancing the use of AI agents to cut development and configuration time for new products by up to 85%

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HDI Seguros, one of Brazil's largest insurers, and insureMO, a global insurance middle office platform provider, announce the next phase of their strategic partnership. The two multinational companies will now apply generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents to the engineering and product factory lifecycle for insurance products.

This development follows the successful implementation of a large-scale project in production. In less than nine months, HDI integrated the life insurance portfolio acquired from Sompo onto the insureMO architecture, which had already served as the insurer's life insurance core system since 2023.

The project resulted in the launch of 19 commercial life and affinity insurance products and the migration of more than 11 million records, including policies, endorsements, claims, and invoices. Cumulative premiums have exceeded R$500 million (approx. US$93.5 million), with monthly premiums of approximately R$30 million (approx. US$5.6 million). Premium volume is expected to reach R$1 billion (approx. US$187 million) in 2027.

Unlike the more common AI applications, which focus on customer service or initial triage, the HDI and insureMO project applies AI agents directly to the development and configuration of the insurance product itself, a stage historically considered one of the industry's slowest and most complex. Results indicate a time reduction of approximately 85%.

"Based on requirements described in natural language, AI agents structure the specifications, generate the necessary APIs, create quotation and policy issuance interfaces, perform end-to-end workflow testing, and document the process. AI agents do not replace product specialists. They eliminate weeks of routine configuration work, freeing specialists to focus on the areas that require judgment: defining risk and pricing," explained Rafael Rodrigues, General Manager, Latin America, at insureMO.

"Migrating the life insurance portfolio and integrating new operations demonstrate that it is possible to modernize a large insurer's architecture while it remains in production, without disrupting day-to-day service to our partners and customers. Our partnership with insureMO has given us the scale and flexibility needed to bring new products to market faster. Now, by integrating AI agents into the engineering lifecycle with strict governance and human oversight, we are dramatically reducing the time between product conception and launch while maintaining full security and traceability," said Vanesa Bustamante, Vice President of Technology at HDI Group.

Strict Governance and Open Architecture

One of the project's pillars is strict governance based on a human-in-the-loop approach. No change in a live environment is made 100% autonomously by AI. The model runs in simulation mode by default and requires explicit human approval for write operations and execution. In addition, all operations are reversible, and in-force products are not overwritten, ensuring the traceability and operational security required in a regulated industry.

All of this flexibility is enabled by insureMO's open architecture, which provides more than 2,500 documented and standardized Atomic APIs -a fundamental prerequisite for AI agents to interact natively, without the rigidity of traditional legacy systems. The platform currently offers more than 50 AI skills for engineering, including product configuration, API creation, log auditing, and testing, with plans to continually expand its capabilities to support the full software lifecycle.

"We are very pleased with the results of this project. The question is no longer whether insurers will use AI, but how many of their pilots have actually reached production. Without an underlying layer of governed APIs, AI in insurance remains just a demonstration," Rafael concluded.

About HDI Seguros

With more than 120 years of history worldwide, HDI Seguros has operated in Brazil for more than 40 years and serves over 2 million customers across the country. In 2025, it recorded annual premium volume of more than R$7.5 billion (approximately US$1.4 billion). The brand believes that trust is the foundation of its relationships with customers, brokers, and partners, and is committed to delivering fair outcomes and the confidence that everything will work as promised.

HDI offers solutions across a range of segments, from auto, life, and homeowners insurance to products covering large risks, consistently delivering an experience without surprises. As part of Grupo HDI, HDI Seguros combines Brazilian market expertise with Talanx's financial strength and international scale. Learn more at: https://www.hdiseguros.com.br

About insureMO

insureMO is the global insurance Middle Office platform provider based in Singapore. The platform is organized across three pillars: API, Data, and AI, with 2,500+ atomic APIs spanning the full insurance lifecycle from quotation to claims.

The architecture is open by design: the same APIs that connect 8,700+ distribution channels and technology partners are equally discoverable by AI agents and coding assistants. This is what makes insureMO both ecosystem-friendly and AI-friendly; any AI tool that is capable to call an API can build on insureMO. Over 500 insurers, distributors, and ecosystem partners across 50+ countries run on insureMO, processing more than US$25 billion in Gross Written Premium across 17,500+ configured products spanning Life and Health, Personal Lines, Commercial and Specialty, and Reinsurance. Visit www.insuremo.com.

Media Contact:

Fiona Zhang

marketing@insuremo.com

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