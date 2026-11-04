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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 10:12 Uhr
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Risen Energy Energy Storage Maintains BloombergNEF Tier 1 Status Throughout 2026

Risen Energy Energy Storage Maintains BloombergNEF Tier 1 Status Throughout 2026

NINGHAI, China, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great news! Risen Energy Energy Storage has once again been recognised on BloombergNEF (BNEF)'s Tier 1 list of energy storage manufacturers for Q4 2026, marking its continued presence across all four quarters of the year.

As a widely recognised industry benchmark, BNEF's Tier 1 list provides valuable reference for project developers, asset owners, EPC contractors and financiers in evaluating energy storage manufacturers and selecting reliable technology partners. This consistent recognition reflects Risen Energy's established market presence, project delivery capabilities and commitment to long-term industry development.

Behind this achievement is Risen Energy's comprehensive approach to energy storage technology and system integration. Its 4S integrated system architecture, combined with the Risen Cloud intelligent energy management platform, provides an integrated foundation for system safety, operational efficiency and intelligent lifecycle management. By connecting advanced system integration with digital monitoring and management capabilities, Risen Energy is committed to enhancing asset performance and supporting the reliable operation of energy storage projects throughout their lifecycle.

Global manufacturing and service capabilities further strengthen the company's ability to serve customers worldwide. With 11 manufacturing bases and 18 regional service hubs across the globe, Risen Energy has established a solid operational network to support project deployment, technical services and ongoing operations and maintenance (O&M). Its solutions cover utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and residential energy storage applications, addressing diverse energy demands across major markets.

Maintaining BloombergNEF Tier 1 recognition throughout all four quarters of 2026 is a testament to Risen Energy's consistent efforts in technology innovation, product reliability and global project delivery.

Looking ahead, Risen Energy will continue to advance robust, flexible and customised solar-plus-storage solutions, working alongside global partners to unlock the value of energy storage and accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable energy future.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/risen-energy-energy-storage-maintains-bloombergnef-tier-1-status-throughout-2026-302928960.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.