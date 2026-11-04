Hyundai Motor Group Showcases Integrated Hydrogen Solutions at World Hydrogen Expo 2026

Hyundai Motor Group presents hydrogen technologies spanning production, mobility, and urban and industrial applications at World Hydrogen Expo 2026

Showcases modular PEM electrolysis systems scalable to the megawatt level and W2H technologies, highlighting capabilities for large-scale hydrogen production

Displays passenger, commercial and rail mobility solutions, alongside advanced fuel cell systems, fleet management and automated refueling

Presents hydrogen ecosystem scenarios for Saemangeum AI Valley and key industrial hubs, while advancing investment and global collaboration

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) opened its exhibition at World Hydrogen Expo 2026 (WHE 2026), showcasing hydrogen technologies and solutions across production, mobility and applications for cities and industries.

Held November 4-6 at KINTEX in Goyang, Korea, WHE 2026 brings together about 190 companies and organizations from 12 countries through an exhibition, global conference and business partnership programs. Under the theme 'Hydrogen Moves to Market: Making Bankable Projects Work,' the event provides a platform for companies, governments and academia to share hydrogen technologies and business opportunities and explore areas of collaboration.

Through its dedicated hydrogen brand and business platform, HTWO, the Group has organized its exhibition around three key themes: hydrogen production infrastructure, hydrogen mobility and integrated hydrogen ecosystems for cities and industries. Together, the exhibits demonstrate how hydrogen can connect production and mobility with a broader range of end-use applications.

On the opening day of WHE 2026, Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Jaehoon Chang visited the Group's exhibition booth and those of other participating companies to review the latest hydrogen technologies and business developments on display.

What Hydrogen Production Technologies Is the Group Showcasing?

The Group is presenting two approaches to hydrogen production: modular polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolysis and locally integrated waste-to-hydrogen (W2H) solutions.

What Does the Group's Hydrogen Mobility Display Include?

The mobility display spans passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles (CV) and rail, and highlights solutions for CV operation, fleet management and refueling.

Where Can Integrated Hydrogen Ecosystems Be Applied?

The Group is presenting scenarios that connect hydrogen production and use based on local energy resources, infrastructure and demand. The scenarios span cities, ports, logistics operations, manufacturing sites and future cities.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Newsroom, Genesis Newsroom

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