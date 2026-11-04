Yes Group Management Berhad Proudly Unveils Prospectus Ahead of ACE Market Debut

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Yes Group Management Berhad ("Yes Group" or the "Company"), the operator of the "Yes Travel" brand and a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions ("MICE") specialist principally involved in the provision of customised incentive travel solutions as well as event planning and management solutions, today proudly unveiled its prospectus in conjunction with its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

(From Left): Mr. Jason Chan, Co-Head, Corporate Finance, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd; Ms. Renee Lim Yanyi, Chief Operating Officer, Yes Group Management Berhad; Mr. Chong Yee Fon, Chief Financial Officer, Yes Group Management Berhad; Mr. Allan Too Wai Loon, Executive Director, Yes Group Management Berhad; Ms. Lim Chia Wei, Managing Director, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd; Yang Berusaha Tuan Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, Director General of Tourism Malaysia; Ms. Angela Mak Shau Kwan, Managing Director, Yes Group Management Berhad; Mr. Wong Chan Yuen, Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Yes Group Management Berhad; Ms. Lee Chin Hui, Independent Non-Executive Director, Yes Group Management Berhad; Ms. Ng Siew Hui, Independent Non-Executive Director, Yes Group Management Berhad; Ms. Tan Pei Shiun, Independent Non-Executive Director, Yes Group Management Berhad; Mr. Darren Koh Chong Wooi, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd.

Founded through Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd., whose operating history can be traced back to 2008, the prospectus launch marks the next chapter in its evolution from a corporate event planning and management solutions provider into a one-stop MICE solutions specialist. After expanding into domestic incentive travel in 2010 and overseas incentive travel in 2014, the Company has steadily built its capabilities in delivering end-to-end customised incentive travel and event organisation services for corporate customers. Supported by its service delivery track record, ISO 9001:2015-certified operational processes, supplier network and digital travel support through the Yes Travel mobile application, the listing exercise is expected to further strengthen the Company's platform as it pursues regional expansion, talent development and new growth opportunities within the MICE and travel services industry.

The IPO comprises a public issue of 91.87 million new ordinary shares, representing 17.33% of Yes' enlarged issued share capital of 530.00 million shares, as well as an offer for sale of 45.93 million existing shares, representing 8.67% of the enlarged issued share capital. Based on the IPO price of RM0.18 per share, the public issue is expected to raise gross proceeds of RM16.54 million for the Group.

Proceeds from the public issue will be utilised as follows:

RM6.50 million for the expansion of ground transportation services in Europe and establishment of regional office in United Kingdom;

for the expansion of ground transportation services in Europe and establishment of regional office in United Kingdom; RM3.00 million for the establishment of Yes Academy;

for the establishment of Yes Academy; RM3.04 million for general working capital; and

for general working capital; and RM4.00 million for the defrayment of listing expenses associated with the IPO exercise.

Ms. Angela Mak Shau Kwan, Managing Director of Yes Group said, "The launch of our prospectus marks a significant milestone in our corporate journey as we take the next step towards our listing on the ACE Market. Since our early beginnings, we have steadily built our capabilities in corporate event planning, incentive travel and MICE solutions, with a focus on delivering reliable, well-curated and memorable experiences for our customers. Through this IPO, we aim to strengthen our capabilities and support the next phase of growth, including the expansion of our ground transportation services in Europe and establishment of a regional office in the United Kingdom, the establishment of Yes Academy to nurture tour leaders and tour managers aligned with our service standards, as well as the continued expansion of our MM2H segment."

Ms. Lim Chia Wei, Managing Director of Malacca Securities added, "Yes Travel has built a focused position within Malaysia's corporate incentive travel and MICE solutions industry, supported by its operating history, end-to-end service model and established corporate customer base. With its expansion plans and listing on the ACE Market, the Group is well-positioned to enhance its visibility and pursue its next phase of growth as a public-listed company."

According to the Independent Market Research Report, the MICE industry in Malaysia expanded from RM6.37 billion in 2022 to RM16.79 billion in 2024, before growing by a further 11.61% year-on-year to RM18.74 billion in 2025. For FYE 2026, Yes Group recorded RM67.03 million in revenue from its customised incentive travel solutions and event planning and management solutions, translating into an estimated market share of 0.36% of Malaysia's MICE industry in 2025.

Malacca Securities Sdn. Bhd. is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO.

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ABOUT YES GROUP MANAGEMENT BERHAD

Yes Group Management Berhad ("Yes" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based MICE solutions provider principally involved in the provision of customised incentive travel solutions, as well as event planning and management solutions. Through its operating subsidiary, Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn Bhd, the Group's business history can be traced back to 2008, beginning with corporate event planning and management before expanding into domestic incentive travel in 2010 and overseas incentive travel in 2014. Supported by its end-to-end service capabilities, ISO 9001:2015-certified operational processes, supplier network and digital travel support through the Yes Travel mobile application, the Group serves corporate customers by curating, organising and delivering customised travel and event experiences. As it continues to grow, Yes aims to strengthen its position in the MICE industry through the establishment of a regional office in the United Kingdom, the development of Yes Academy and the expansion of its MM2H-related services.

For more information, visit https://yestravel.com.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Yes Group Management Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Yes Group Management Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/yes-group-management-berhad-proudly-unveils-prospectus-ahead-of-ace-market-debut-1246231