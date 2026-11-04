Kazakhstan's pipeline of large-scale solar projects currently stands at 900 MW, the country's Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov has said. Speaking at a meeting of the Kurultai Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Energy, Akkenzhenov said solar remains one of the ministry's priority areas for development. Kazakhstan's solar capacity reached 1.37 GW as of April this year, at which point total renewables capacity stood at over 3.7 GW. Renewables currently account for 8.5% of Kazakhstan's electricity mix, according to additional government figures. The Kazakh government has set a target ...

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