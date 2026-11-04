The usual answer to surplus rooftop PV in a British home has been an immersion diverter. A current clamp on the meter tails detects export, and the diverter feeds that spare power into the immersion element in the hot water cylinder, varying the power to match whatever is spare. The kit is cheap, it works with almost any cylinder, and it suited homes heated by gas, where the cylinder's hot water would otherwise have come from the boiler. Homes in England and Wales are replacing gas boilers with air-to-water heat pumps under the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, and some of them already have panels on the ...

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