

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - DSM-Firmenich AG (DSFIR.AS), a global company specializing in nutrition, health and beauty, Wednesday reported a 5% like-for-like increase in third-quarter sales to €2.368 billion from €2.238 billion a year ago. The company also raised its full-year sales growth outlook.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 8% to €482 million from €458 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 20.4%, compared with 20.5% in the prior-year quarter.



In the Perfumery & Beauty segment, sales increased 8% on a like-for-like basis to €1.015 billion, driven by volume growth.



Taste, Texture & Health sales grew 3% to €813 million, while Health, Nutrition & Care sales increased 5% to €515 million, both on a like-for-like basis.



For the full year, dsm-firmenich now expects like-for-like sales growth of about 5%, up from the previous range of 2% - 4%. The company maintained its adjusted EBITDA margin expectation at around 20%.



In Amsterdam, DSM-Firmenich shares were down more 1% at €104.20 on Wednesday.



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