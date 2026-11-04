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WKN: A3D2TK | ISIN: CH1216478797 | Ticker-Symbol: ZX6
Xetra
03.11.26 | 13:17
105,80 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Niederlande 30
EURONEXT-100
Europa 600
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,60104,6511:06
104,45104,9511:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH
DSM-FIRMENICH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DSM-FIRMENICH AG105,800,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.