ABTOT Members Gain Access to Sunrate's Global Payment Capabilities

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrate, the global payment and treasury management platform, today announced a partnership with the Association of Bonded Travel Organisers Trust (ABTOT), becoming a payment technology partner to over 450 Members. Announced on Day 2 of WTM London 2026, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting travel businesses with the technology and services they need to operate and grow in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

Through the partnership, Sunrate will bring its global payment capabilities to ABTOT's membership, helping members explore payment solutions designed to support their international business operations. Sunrate's unified platform combines international payments, global collections, commercial cards, global acquiring and treasury solutions, helping businesses manage payments to suppliers and financial operations across markets.

The collaboration builds on ABTOT's commitment to providing its Members with access to relevant commercial services and technology solutions alongside its established financial protection and business support offering. By connecting ABTOT's Members with Sunrate's payment infrastructure, the partnership aims to help travel businesses navigate the financial and operational demands of serving customers and suppliers across borders.

"Travel businesses operate in an increasingly connected global economy, where efficient and reliable payments are essential to supporting international growth," said Paul Batchelor, Head of Business Development, Europe at Sunrate. "We are pleased to partner with ABTOT to bring our global payment capabilities closer to its members. As travel continues to evolve, we remain focused on building the payment infrastructure that enables travel businesses to operate more efficiently and pursue new opportunities across markets."

"As our Members continue to grow internationally, access to efficient and reliable payment solutions is becoming increasingly important. We are pleased to welcome Sunrate as a partner and to provide our Members with access to a platform that supports the management of international payments, collections and treasury operations. This partnership forms part of our ongoing commitment to connecting Members with commercial solutions that help them operate more effectively, improve efficiency and support sustainable business growth."

Julie Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, ABTOT

The partnership reinforces Sunrate's continued commitment to the global travel industry, where payment efficiency, supplier settlement and the management of cross-border financial operations are increasingly important to business performance. Through collaborations with travel technology providers and industry organisations, Sunrate continues to expand its reach and support the evolving payment needs of travel businesses worldwide.

About Sunrate

Sunrate is a leading global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2016, Sunrate has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge infrastructure, global network, and unified solutions.

Sunrate operates through offices across key markets, including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and London. The company partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, and J.P. Morgan. Sunrate is also the principal member of Mastercard and Visa. To learn more about Sunrate, visit https://www.sunrate.com/.

About ABTOT

ABTOT is a Membership Association with over 450 specialist travel organiser Members. As an Approved Body, appointed by the UK Government Department for Business and Trade, ABTOT operates a regulated financial protection bonded scheme for Travel Organisers who need to comply with UK Travel Regulations. ABTOT is also an approved CAA ATOL Franchisee, providing financial protection solutions for both flight and non-flight packages. In 2021 ABTOT took over the Bonded Coach Holidays scheme, a consumer protection scheme exclusive to CPT coach package travel organisers. In 2025 ABTOT was awarded B Corp Certification.

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