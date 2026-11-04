Santander, Maersk, Capgemini, Booking.com, and Schwarz Digits recognized for driving cybersecurity innovation, transformation, and community impact at Fal.Con Europe

Fal.Con Europe 2026--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the winners of the 2026 European Customer Impact Awards at Fal.Con Europe 2026 in Barcelona, recognizing customers leading the way in securing the AI era. From pioneering new AI security capabilities to driving platform transformation at enterprise scale, this year's winners demonstrate the power of customer collaboration in advancing cybersecurity.

2026 CrowdStrike European Customer Impact Award Winners

Santander Leadership Impact Award

Maersk Community Impact Award

Capgemini Transformation Award

Booking.com AI Innovation Award

Schwarz Digits Platform Pioneer Award

"Our customers aren't just adopting the Falcon platform; they're helping define the future of AI-enabled cybersecurity," said Jennifer Johnson, chief marketing officer at CrowdStrike. "As adversaries move faster with AI, these winners are demonstrating what modern defense looks like: AI-native, operating at machine speed, and built on real-world adversary intelligence to protect the ever-expanding AI attack surface. Their leadership strengthens the Crowd and accelerates innovation for the entire CrowdStrike community."

The 2026 European Customer Impact Award winners were recognized at Fal.Con Europe 2026, which brought together more than 3,000 attendees from 1,200 organizations across 83 countries and 70 partner sponsors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261104916734/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jake Schuster

CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com