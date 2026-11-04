Hellios: UK supply chain leaders unite to put SMEs at the heart of defence readiness

UK supply chain leaders unite to put SMEs at the heart of defence readiness

OXFORD, England, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 400 representatives, from government, large enterprises to SMEs, from across the UK defence supply chain gathered at the JOSCAR Live conference organised by supplier data management solutions firm Hellios.

Industry leaders highlighted the critical role of Britain's suppliers in strengthening national defence readiness.

Now in its fourth year and supported by BAE Systems as its Gold Sponsor and other key industry players, JOSCAR Live is an annual conference for the defence, aerospace and security industries held on behalf of its JOSCAR (Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register) community.

The event brought together buyers and suppliers in an immersive panel-led environment providing delegates with opportunities to network, share insight, take part in 'meet the buyer' sessions, and explore an exclusive buyer marketplace.

The event also celebrated the contribution of smaller businesses through the JOSCAR SME Innovation Award, supported by BAE Systems, recognising innovation across the Defence and Aerospace community.

The conference involved representatives from the MOD, major contractors including Boeing Defence UK, Leonardo, Ultra Maritime, Jaltek, MBDA, financial institutions such as Lloyds Banking Group, alongside mid-tier suppliers and SMEs from across the country.

It comes as the UK Government has itself highlighted the important contribution SMEs will make in ensuring the Ministry of Defence (MOD) is equipped to face evolving global threats. Mounting geopolitical, economic and security pressures are reshaping increasingly complex, interconnected supply chains, underlining the importance of giving SMEs greater access to defence procurement?opportunities.

In July, the MOD, as part of the Defence Investment Plan, announced how it will be engaging the SME community through its Small and Medium-sized Enterprise action plan, and Business Growth Service, which is aimed at 'delivering the most comprehensive package of support in a generation'.

Led by the Defence Office for Small Business Growth, the department aims to increase defence spending with British firms and SMEs by £2.5 billion by summer 2028, in addition to its current £5 billion baseline. It also plans to introduce measures to simplify public sector procurement, to ensure that advice and support is easier to access, and businesses of all sizes have a fair opportunity to compete for public contracts.

Supply chain agility critical to defence readiness

Keynote speakers, including Air Vice-Marshal Ange Baker, Director Joint Support at the Ministry of Defence, and Lord Gavin Barwell, Founder of NorthStar Advisory and former Downing Street Chief of Staff, outlined the future direction of UK defence and the MOD's priorities for readiness, support and future capability in the face of increasingly frequent and overlapping global events.

Throughout the event leaders discussed the need for supply chains that are resilient, agile and able to respond quickly to evolving geopolitical and security challenges. Speakers stressed the importance of compliance, supplier assurance and greater cross-sector collaboration between industry, government and prime contractors to ensure the defence sector can scale its capability, adapt to changing requirements and maintain operational readiness.

Air Vice-Marshal Baker said: "From rocks to rockets, our defence readiness depends on the strength and resilience of the entire defence supply chain. SMEs have an increasingly important role to play, bringing vital skills, innovation and agility. Greater collaboration among all stakeholders will be essential if we are to continue to build our capability, capacity, and the robustness to respond effectively to an increasingly complex threat landscape."

The industry also focused on the need to invest in future skills and create clearer pathways for SMEs into defence procurement. Greater transparency between stakeholders, clearer demand signals for better visibility around future requirements, and improved access to decisionmakers were highlighted as key to helping suppliers identify opportunities, strengthen partnerships and play a greater role in supporting the UK's defence capability.

Dillon Padraig Harmon, Chief Operations Officer at Needles & Pins Aerospace, a SME supplying the defence industry, who also spoke on one of the panels, said: "Current geopolitical tensions have brought into sharp focus the vital role SMEs can play in strengthening the UK's defence readiness. SMEs are the backbone of Britain, driving innovation, investing in the next generation of talent, and providing the specialist skills our defence supply chain needs.

"By working closely with industry, education providers and government, we can help develop the skills and services needed to support future defence capability and long-term economic growth. Events such as JOSCAR Live play an important role in bringing SMEs and prime contractors together, creating opportunities to share expertise, build partnerships and strengthen the UK defence supply chain.

"That greater connectivity across the sector is essential to ensuring the supply chain has the capability, agility and capacity to respond effectively to emerging threats."

JOSCAR acts as a centralised compliance and pre-qualification system connecting major contractors with thousands of suppliers. It gives buyers greater visibility, enabling them to manage supply chain risk, including third-party risk management, and meet regulatory requirements.

Colin Maund, Chief Executive Officer, Hellios, added: "The strength of the UK's defence sector depends on the capability of the supply chain that feeds it.

"This year's conference provided a platform for industry to share knowledge while exploring how all stakeholders can work more effectively together, creating an environment where UK SMEs can flourish. A stronger supply chain community will help support a more agile defence sector that is better prepared and better placed to face the challenges of tomorrow. JOSCAR has already reduced duplication and made the defence industry more efficient, but it is part of a larger and complex picture with much still to do."

The next JOSCAR Live conference is planned for 2027. For further information and updates, please visit: https://hellios.com.

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