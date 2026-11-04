The team shares 10 strategies and lessons from months of testing across ChatGPT, Gemini, Google AI Mode, and Google AI Overviews, including what worked, what failed, and what it changed along the way.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - AEOFast, an Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) tool, has released The AI Shortlist, a strategy playbook on how to get AI to recommend a business. Written for business owners, marketers, and agencies, the playbook shares 10 strategies developed through months of the team's own experiments with AI answers.

AEOFast Releases The AI Shortlist Strategy Playbook on How to Get Recommended by AI

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The team wrote content, got it published, and repeatedly asked the same questions across four AI platforms to see which brands appeared in the answers. It compared the responses and refined its approach as it learned what made a difference.

Some findings challenged the team's expectations. In the tests reported in the playbook, approximately six in ten answers that cited the team's content left the brand out. A familiar brand also performed no better than an unfamiliar one.

Key topics covered include:

Which questions to pursue: How to tell whether a question offers an opportunity for a brand before spending money on content.

How to tell whether a question offers an opportunity for a brand before spending money on content. Why citations can leave brands out: What the team changed when AI used its content without mentioning the business behind it.

What the team changed when AI used its content without mentioning the business behind it. What affected content selection: The differences in writing and publishing that the team tested, and which approaches performed better.

The differences in writing and publishing that the team tested, and which approaches performed better. Why results can be misleading: How a brand can appear in one check and disappear in another, and what the team learned about measuring its progress.

"Seeing content cited can look like progress, but the buyer may still finish reading without seeing the business mentioned. We wanted to show business owners and agencies where that gap comes from and what they can change," said Flora Teh, Community Manager at AEOFast.

For readers researching how to get recommended by AI, the playbook also explains how local business results differ and what happens after a brand first appears in an answer.

Every strategy includes instructions readers can follow themselves, while AEOFast automates these strategies for brands that would rather not do them by hand.

To learn more about the ebook and its 10 strategies to get recommended by AI, visit https://aeofast.ai/get-recommended-by-ai.

About AEOFast

AEOFast is an AI-powered Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) tool built to help agencies get their clients' brands mentioned and recommended in AI-generated answers.

The tool evaluates questions against data from 15 million pages of AI answer data, helping agencies identify opportunities for their clients to appear in AI-generated recommendations. Through automated campaigns and live tracking across individual AI platforms, AEOFast enables agencies to manage and deliver AEO services without an onboarding call or contract.

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