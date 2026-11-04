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AL

WKN: 931802 | ISIN: LV0000100808 | Ticker-Symbol: UM9
Stuttgart
04.11.26 | 11:47
0,692 Euro
+6,14 % +0,040
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBER LATVIJAS BALZAMS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7140,91812:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 06:41 Uhr
60 Leser
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Amber Latvijas balzams: Joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams" Shareholders' Meeting of 3 November 2026 resolutions

  1. Reports of the Management Board and Supervisory Council, opinion of the certified auditor, approval of the 2025 reports

1) To take note of the reports of the Management Board and Supervisory Council of the joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams" and the opinion of the certified auditor.

2) To approve the 2025 annual report, the 2025 dependency report, the 2025 remuneration report and the corporate governance report for 2025 of the joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams".

  1. On the consequences of the termination of the legal protection proceedings and the options for the Company's future operations, including the initiation of insolvency proceedings

1) To postpone consideration of agenda item 2 and adoption of a resolution on this item at the Shareholders' Meeting of 3 November 2026.

2) To convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams" to consider the above item once sufficient clarity has been obtained regarding the solvency status of Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l., as a majority shareholder of joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams".

Riga, 3 November 2026

Andrejs Višnausks
Chairman of the Management Board
Joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams"
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.