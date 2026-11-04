Amber Latvijas balzams: Joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams" Shareholders' Meeting of 3 November 2026 resolutions

Reports of the Management Board and Supervisory Council, opinion of the certified auditor, approval of the 2025 reports

1) To take note of the reports of the Management Board and Supervisory Council of the joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams" and the opinion of the certified auditor.

2) To approve the 2025 annual report, the 2025 dependency report, the 2025 remuneration report and the corporate governance report for 2025 of the joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams".

On the consequences of the termination of the legal protection proceedings and the options for the Company's future operations, including the initiation of insolvency proceedings

1) To postpone consideration of agenda item 2 and adoption of a resolution on this item at the Shareholders' Meeting of 3 November 2026.

2) To convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams" to consider the above item once sufficient clarity has been obtained regarding the solvency status of Amber Beverage Group Holding S.à r.l., as a majority shareholder of joint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams".

Riga, 3 November 2026

Andrejs VišnausksChairman of the Management BoardJoint stock company "Amber Latvijas balzams"