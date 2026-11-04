Amber Latvijas Balzams: Annual Report With The Independent Auditor's Report, JSC "Amber Latvijas Balzams" Announces Financial Results For 2025

JSC "Amber Latvijas balzams" (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company"), a leading producer of alcoholic beverages in the Baltic States, generated net revenue of EUR 74 million in 2025, representing a decrease of 4.8% compared to the corresponding period in 2024. Gross profit for the reporting period amounted to EUR 13.3 million, a decrease of EUR 2.9 million compared to 2024. Gross profit was negatively affected by the decline in sales volumes. The main factors contributing to the decrease in revenue in 2025 were a decrease in the average selling price due to changes in the sales mix; a decline in spirits consumption in the Baltic States and other markets in which the Company operates, further affected by increases in excise duty rates and a decline in consumer purchasing power; a 9% decrease in sales volumes in the Baltic markets; and a decrease in revenue from services, primarily logistics services.

The operating profit margin for the 2025 reporting period was -0.6% (2024: 3.4%). The Company's net profit for the reporting period amounted to EUR 0.836 million, compared to EUR 0.384 million in 2024. AS "Amber Latvijas balzams" is one of the largest taxpayers in Latvia. During the reporting period, the Company paid EUR 53.4 million in taxes to the state budget, including EUR 41.2 million in excise duty.

Taking into account the significant events that occurred after the end of the reporting year and the commencement of the Company's legal protection proceedings, the main priority of JSC "Amber Latvijas balzams" in 2026 is to stabilise the Company's operations, ensure business continuity and gradually improve its financial position.

The Company will focus on developing and implementing the measures envisaged within the legal protection proceedings, maintaining constructive cooperation with creditors, public authorities and other business partners, as well as restructuring its liabilities and managing the Company's liquidity.

JSC "Amber Latvijas balzams" is a leading producer of alcoholic beverages in the Baltic States, with a long-standing history dating back to 1900. The Company operates two alcoholic beverage production facilities in Riga: a spirits production facility and a sparkling wine and low-alcohol beverage production facility. JSC "Amber Latvijas balzams" is one of Latvia's leading exporters and one of the country's largest taxpayers. The Company has been part of Amber Beverage Group since 2015. Further information is available in the "Financial Reports" section of the Company's website.

Amber Latvijas balzams - Annual Report with the Independent Auditor's Report.

JSC Amber Latvijas balzamsChairman of the Management BoardAndrejs VišnausksInvestor relations contact:Phone: +371 67081213Email: forinvestors@amberbev.com; office.LB@amberbev.comwww.amberbev.com