Netsertive's 2026 Franchise MarTech Systems Report: How Franchise Marketing Leaders Across 14 Industries Connect their Tech Stacks, Prove ROI, and Put AI to Work

Insightful new report pairs a survey of franchise marketing leaders with an audit of the Franchise 500. It finds that the gap holding back franchise marketing, and franchise AI leverage, is the last mile between connected systems and one trusted view of performance.

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Netsertive, a marketing technology platform provider for multi-location and franchise brands, today released The 2026 Franchise MarTech Systems Report, which looks at how franchise marketing leaders across 14 industries are connecting their tech stacks, proving ROI and putting AI to work, plus an audit of the Franchise 500's public MarTech footprint, industry spotlights, and a self-assessment to help you prioritize for 2027.

The headline finding is that franchise brands aren't short on technology. Where they fall short is the last mile: connecting that technology into one trusted view of performance, location by location. While 55% of franchise marketing leaders say their marketing systems connect automatically, only 26% have a unified view of marketing performance across their locations.

"Most franchise brands have the tools and have done much of the plumbing, but connected data is not the same as trusted, unified data," said Erin Martin, VP of Sales and Marketing at Netsertive. "Connected, consistent local data is the precondition for franchise marketers to fully leverage AI technology. Brands that close the gap between connected systems and a trusted, location-level view will be the ones that turn AI-powered tools into revenue."

The report also includes an interactive 15-question scorecard that lets franchise brands rate themselves across all five areas and see where they stand.

Netsertive's Multi-Location Experience (MLX) Platform addresses this exact challenge by consolidating fragmented local data into an interactive Marketing Command Center, enabling brands to bridge data silos and achieve complete visibility across all locations.

To view the full 2026 Franchise MaTech Systems Report visit https://netsertive.com/martech-report or to schedule a MLX Platform walkthrough, contact us at www.netsertive.com .

About Netsertive

Netsertive delivers multi-location marketing technology solutions that enable franchise brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized marketing at the intersection of our proprietary technology and deep hyper-local expertise. Our Multi-Location Experience Platform creates, deploys and provides the data to efficiently manage profitable, localized marketing at scale while you focus on delivering value to your customers.

Over 1,500 retailers, franchises, auto dealers, and media companies trust our unique solution that couples our technology and team to execute localized content, advertising & insights at scale . Learn how Netsertive can enable you to deliver highly effective, localized marketing experiences at www.netsertive.com.

Contact Information:

Erin Martin

206-436-2719

emartin@netsertive.com

SOURCE: Netsertive

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/netsertives-2026-franchise-martech-systems-report-how-franchise-1245973