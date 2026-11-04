POWEROAD's FLEX-261 Series has successfully passed large-scale fire testing conducted in accordance with two key fire safety standards: ANSI/CAN/UL 9540A:2026, Sixth Edition, and CSA/ANSI C800:2025. Following the testing, CSA Group presented POWEROAD with a Letter of Attestation documenting the testing and evaluation. These evaluations support the technical assessment of energy storage projects in the global markets. Large-scale fire testing (LSFT) data can support fire safety reviews, project permitting, and insurance and financing assessments. The evaluation covered three POWEROAD models - ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...