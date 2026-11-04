The the Lithuanian Parliament (Seimas) has adopted a comprehensive package of legislative amendments prepared by the Ministry of Energy to stimulate renewable energy investment, reduce regulatory barriers and strengthen Lithuania's energy security. The amendments to the Law on Energy, the Law on Electricity and the Law on Energy from Renewable Sources respond to changing market conditions and a significant slowdown in new renewable energy projects. Extended project timeline The government said the amendments introduce more flexible conditions for ongoing energy projects, enabling developers to ...

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