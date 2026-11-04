Poland's Energy Regulatory Office (URE) has published the schedule for the 2026 renewable energy auctions, with a total budget of approximately (PLN 24.9 billion ($6.34 billion) covering over 76 TWh of renewable electricity. The auctions for solar PV and onshore wind projects will take place on November 9-10, divided into two capacity categories: installations up to 1 MW and those above 1 MW. The procurement exercises will be open exclusively to new installations, with bids evaluated solely on price. Developers must obtain an auction admission certificate through the Online Auction Platform (IPA) ...

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