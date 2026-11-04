Coordinated Activations Across Berlin Underscore Xsolla's Continued Investment In The DACH Games Ecosystem, Bringing Developers, Publishers, Creators, And Partners Together

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announces a comprehensive program of activations across Berlin throughout November 2026. As a main partner of Games Ground Berlin, Xsolla is supporting the festival's Publisher Connect program and is hosting Xsolla Connect Berlin: Publisher Content Creator Edition, bringing together developers, publishers, and creators to explore new opportunities for collaboration and growth.

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Graphic: Xsolla

During Games Ground Berlin, Xsolla will host Xsolla Connect Berlin, bringing together 15 publishers and over 40 selected German content creators at Alte Münze on November 6 for curated networking, publisher spotlights, and discussions around creator-led monetization through the Xsolla Partner Network (XPN). This invitation-only gathering, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM CET, will include guests from SEGA, Hooded Horse, Raw Fury, Devolver Digital, Owlcat Games, Shochiku Games, Behaviour Interactive, and ByteRockers' Games, and will feature upcoming and unreleased titles and light refreshments.

Beyond Xsolla Connect Berlin, the company is also sponsoring Games Ground Berlin's Publisher Connect program, which brings together independent video game developers with international publishers and investors through curated matchmaking sessions. The initiative helps studios showcase their projects, receive industry feedback, and explore potential publishing partnerships, with participating companies including Gameforge, Daedalic Entertainment, Tencent, Behaviour Interactive, Fireshine Games, Krafton, Raw Fury, and more. By supporting Publisher Connect alongside its creator-focused networking event, Xsolla helps developers build connections across both publishing and audience development.

"Germany and the broader DACH region represent one of the most dynamic, talented, and influential video game development communities in the world," said AJ Sath, Country Manager DACH at Xsolla. "As our industry undergoes rapid transformations in distribution, monetization, and community engagement, our goal is to give studios the infrastructure, connections, and support they need to build sustainable relationships with their players and creators. Through our sponsorship of Publisher Connect at Games Ground Berlin, we're helping developers connect directly with international publishers and explore new opportunities for their games. Alongside Xsolla Connect Berlin, we're excited to go beyond providing technology, strengthen local industry connections, and help DACH studios reach new audiences and grow globally."

"Berlin's developer and creator communities thrive on collaboration and innovation," added Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Growth Officer at Xsolla. "By bringing publishers and content creators together in an intimate, collaborative setting, we are creating opportunities for meaningful partnerships that drive growth for the entire regional ecosystem."

Attendees of Games Ground Berlin can meet with the Xsolla team by visiting: https://xsolla.com/events/games-ground-berlin-2026/booking

To learn more about Xsolla's presence across the DACH region, visit: https://xsolla.pro/GamesGroundBerlin

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of gaming, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

2026 Xsolla. All rights reserved.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com