Aon plc: Aon Client Treaty Expands to 35% Co-insurance for 2027

Aon Client Treaty Expands to 35% Co-insurance for 2027

Flagship facility will co-insure eligible business placed through Aon's Global Broking Centre and facultative reinsurance business, up from 28.5% for 2026

The 1.5% ACT Client Dividend will apply to a larger share of each eligible placement

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the successful renewal of the Aon Client Treaty (ACT).

From 1 January 2027, the facility will enable 35% co-insurance on eligible business placed through Aon's Global Broking Centre and on facultative reinsurance placed by Aon's Reinsurance Solutions, up from 28.5%. Strong support from market partners has matched growing client demand for committed capacity. Where permitted by local law and regulation, and subject to eligibility, the ACT Client Dividend of 1.5% will apply to the larger 35% share.

"As the risks our clients face grow more complex and interconnected, efficient access to risk capital has never been more important," said Joe Peiser, CEO, Risk Capital, Aon. "Increasing ACT to 35% gives clients greater efficiency and confidence when placing their risks. ACT is a clear demonstration of how Aon's integrated Risk Capital approach delivers improved outcomes for clients."

The facility is led by QBE and backed by Lloyd's syndicates. Lloyd's is rated AA- by S&P and A+ by AM Best. Clients who choose to use ACT access its capacity on the same terms and pricing as the lead placement and may also be eligible for the dividend. Use of ACT is subject to client agreement, and Aon manages placements in line with its conflicts of interest framework.

The expansion for 2027 is particularly significant for facultative reinsurance, which ACT has supported since late 2025. Insurers placing large or complex individual risks through Aon can now access committed capacity, subject to eligibility criteria, for a larger portion of each placement.

"ACT continues to evolve with what our clients need," said Helene Madell, CEO, Global Broking Centre, Aon. "Facultative reinsurance has quickly become one of the facility's most important areas of growth and moving to 35% allows us to build on that momentum for clients."

Since its launch in 2016, ACT has placed more than $5 billion in gross written premium. Together with Aon Digital Placement Exchange, Aon Broker Copilot and Aon Claims Copilot, ACT reflects the firm's continued investment in broking innovation. These capabilities are designed to streamline placement and claims and enhance the client experience.

Learn more about ACT here.

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