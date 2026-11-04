The online programme will provide specialised training in mining project evaluation, financial structuring, strategic financing, regulatory frameworks, and ESG criteria.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - (The Andean Bridge) - The Faculty of Economic Sciences at the National University of Cuyo (UNCuyo) has launched its Executive Training Programme in Mining Finance, a specialised training initiative designed to strengthen financial and strategic expertise in the development and financing of mining projects.

The programme aims to equip participants with the financial, regulatory, and market tools required to design, evaluate, structure, and finance mining projects, addressing the economic, legal, environmental, and social dimensions of mining development in Argentina.

Delivered through seven thematic areas and 21 classes, the programme will explore the financial evaluation of mining projects, financing alternatives, risk management, Argentina's legal and regulatory framework, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria applied to the mining sector.

Developing expertise in mining finance

The curriculum is designed to provide participants with practical knowledge and specialised tools to navigate the financial and regulatory complexities of mining projects. Key areas of focus include:

Financial evaluation and project structuring: Assessing mining projects and developing appropriate financial structures.

Assessing mining projects and developing appropriate financial structures. Strategic financing: Understanding financing alternatives and the tools available to fund mining development.

Understanding financing alternatives and the tools available to fund mining development. Risk management: Identifying and managing the financial and other risks associated with mining projects.

Identifying and managing the financial and other risks associated with mining projects. Legal and regulatory frameworks: Understanding the Argentine regulatory environment governing mining activity.

Understanding the Argentine regulatory environment governing mining activity. ESG considerations: Integrating environmental, social, and governance criteria into mining project development and evaluation.

By bringing together these areas, the programme seeks to develop a comprehensive understanding of the factors shaping mining investment decisions and the successful financing of projects.

Supporting the development of Argentina's mining sector

As Argentina continues to develop its mining potential, access to specialised financial expertise is an important component of preparing projects for investment and supporting sustainable sector growth.

Through this executive training initiative, UNCuyo's Faculty of Economic Sciences is contributing to professional development in mining finance, equipping participants with the knowledge needed to assess investment opportunities, understand financing mechanisms, and navigate the regulatory and ESG considerations involved in mining development.

Programme details

The Executive Training Programme in Mining Finance will be delivered online, with classes scheduled to begin on Monday, 2 November 2026. Participants will receive an official certification from the Faculty of Economic Sciences at UNCuyo.

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