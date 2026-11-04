Scale Factory Achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status and Named as a "Rising Star" in the ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners 2026 Report for the UK

Following the successful merger of Ten10 and The Scale Factory, the newly unified UK AI enablement consultancy has achieved AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, the top tier in the AWS Partner Network (APN), and secured analyst recognition for enterprise AI transformation

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scale Factory, a UK AI enablement consultancy trusted by industry leaders and high-growth innovators including Expedia, FundApps, ITV, Qinecsa and Redgate, announced today that it has achieved AWS Premier Tier status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

The milestone coincides with Scale Factory being identified as a "Rising Star" in the AI-Powered Business Transformation with AWS quadrant of the ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners 2026 Report for the UK.

These dual recognitions follow an outstanding first half of the year (H1) for Scale Factory following its successful merger of Ten10 and The Scale Factory. Having unified deep cloud infrastructure capabilities with enterprise-scale quality engineering, data governance, and agentic automation, the firm has accelerated growth across highly regulated UK sectors, translating early AI experimentation into resilient, production-grade business value.

AWS Premier Tier Services Partners represent the top tier within the AWS Partner Network, and are recognised as leaders in their respective geographical, vertical, or horizontal markets. They have deep technical expertise with multiple partner program validations and demonstrated success working with a large number of customers at scale. Achieving Premier Tier status reflects Scale Factory's capacity to govern, build, and scale intricate cloud environments from initial blueprint through to production.

"Achieving AWS Premier Tier status alongside ISG's "Rising Star" recognition validates the ambition behind our rebrand and caps off an exceptional H1 following the merger of Ten10 and The Scale Factory," said Will Hall, Sales Director at Scale Factory. "Bringing Ten10's enterprise quality engineering, governance, and technology Academy together with The Scale Factory's advanced cloud capability was designed to enable modernisation by creating dependable foundations for enterprise AI. Enterprise leaders are moving past AI experimentation; they need secure, audit-ready foundations that deliver measurable productivity. By bringing together end-to-end quality engineering, sovereignty expertise, and AWS-native AI services, our team has proven that fearlessness in digital transformation is earned through technical rigour. This milestone reflects our engineers' dedication and the deep trust our enterprise clients place in our on-shore teams every day."

In the 2026 UK quadrant evaluation for AI-powered business transformation, ISG Principal Analyst Frank Heuer noted:

"Scale Factory is a Rising Star in AWS-based, AI-powered business transformation in the UK, combining agile transformation with solutions that meet the sovereignty requirements for regulated industries."

The ISG report identifies Scale Factory's key strengths, including:

Regulated Industry Rigour: Deep experience supporting financial services, healthcare, defence, and public sector clients with built-in auditability, compliance, and responsible AI governance.

Modern AWS-Native Architecture: Leveraging managed services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Quick, and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore - backed by official AWS Competencies in AI Services, Migration and Modernisation Consulting, Security Consulting, and Cloud Operations Services.

Sovereignty Expertise: Scale Factory helps customers assess their sovereignty requirements and designs agentic AI solutions that comply with geographic and regulatory constraints.

Scale Factory clients have experienced this engineering-led approach first-hand across mission-critical programmes.

"From our very first conversation, there was an obvious technical and cultural alignment with Scale Factory. They genuinely worked with us," said Graham McMillan, CTO at Redgate. "Their team brought deep AWS engineering rigour right alongside our internal squads, helping us build dependable, production-grade cloud foundations without losing agility. Achieving Premier Tier status is thoroughly deserved recognition for the calibre of technical talent and pragmatic collaboration they bring to the table every day."

This sustained track record of customer-proven delivery and verified impact was central to Scale Factory meeting requirements for the top tier in the APN.

Looking ahead to H2, Scale Factory plans to expand its AI Foundations and Foundational Landing Zone accelerators in AWS Marketplace, while showcasing client transformation architectures at upcoming industry forums including AWS re:Invent.

About Scale Factory

Scale Factory is an AI enablement consultancy that delivers AI-first engineering excellence to establish dependable, secure business foundations. We help organisations solve complex productivity challenges by deploying practical, AI-native solutions across Cloud, Data, Quality Engineering, and Agentic Automation.

Delivered entirely on-shore by security-cleared specialists, our consultants work directly alongside customer teams to embed foundational rigour and technical capability into enterprise operations. By combining high-performance technology execution with sustainable change management through our Technology Academy, we give procurement teams and business leaders the confidence to mitigate risks, move faster, and drive reliable enterprise transformation.

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