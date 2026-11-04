Authorities in Vietnam's Dak Lak province have approved a $355 million floating solar project with a planned capacity of 452 MW on the Ea Sup Thuong reservoir. The Dak Lak Provincial People's Committee approved the investment under Decision No. 3526/QÐ-UBND, issued on Oct. 31. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028 and would rank among the world's larger inland floating PV installations. The facility will feature a floating 35 kV electrical collection network and a 35/220 kV substation equipped with two 250 MVA transformers. A 6 km, double-circuit 220 kV transmission line ...

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