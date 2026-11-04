Kaolin Market worth $8.89 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Kaolin Market is projected to reach USD 8.89 billion by 2031 from USD 6.19 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 120 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Kaolin Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Kaolin Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.19 billion

USD 6.19 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.89 billion

USD 8.89 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.5%

Kaolin Market Trends & Insights:

The kaolin market is set to grow as demand for high-performance mineral materials increases across diverse end-use industries, offering functional properties such as whiteness, brightness, opacity, plasticity, and surface finish. Increasing construction activity, expanding manufacturing industries, and growing demand for high-quality ceramics, paper and packaging, paints and coatings, and plastics are driving market growth. Kaolin is increasingly used in ceramic bodies and sanitaryware, paper coatings and fillers, paint and coating formulations, plastic compounds, rubber products, and construction materials because of its versatility and performance.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

By type, the natural segment dominated the fire-resistant glass market with a share of 86.8% in terms of value in 2025.

Delaminated is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the paper segment held the largest share of 36.47%, in terms of value, in 2025.

Imerys S.A. (France), 20 Microns (India), KaMin LLC (US), Ashapura Group (India), SCR-Sibelco (Belgium), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), LB MINERALS, LTD. (Hungary), EICL Limited (India), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), Sedlecký Kaolin a.s. (Czech Republic), Shree Ram kaolin (India), Keramost, a.s. (Czech Republic), UMA Group of Companies (India), Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Active Minerals International, LLC. (US), Burgess Pigment Company (US), Kaolin (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), The Kerala Ceramics Ltd. (India), Mota Ceramic Solutions (Portugal), Manek Group (India), Zillion Sawa Minerals Pvt. Ltd. (India), HITECH MINERALS AND CHEMICALS GROUP (India), AMGEEN MINERALS (India), Gujarat Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd. (India), and HD Microns Limited (India) are the key players in the kaolin market.

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Several major manufacturers significantly influence the kaolin market. Imerys S.A. (France), KaMin LLC (US), Sibelco (Belgium), 20 Microns (India), Ashapura Group (India), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), LB MINERALS, LTD. (Hungary), EICL Limited (India), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), and Sedlecký Kaolin a.s. (Czech Republic), among others, are key manufacturers and suppliers of kaolin. The companies manufacture kaolin-based products using different technologies, including refined kaolin, calcined kaolin, delaminated kaolin, and surface-modified kaolin. The products have wide-ranging uses in several industries, including ceramics, paper & packaging, paints & coatings, plastics, rubber, fiberglass, and construction materials. The products include ceramic body and tile, paper coating, paint formulation, plastic compounding, and rubber, among others.

"By type, the natural kaolin segment will dominate the market during the forecast period"

The natural kaolin segment is likely to hold the largest market share owing to factors such as its availability, low cost, and applications in end-use industries. Natural kaolin has been utilized widely in the manufacturing of ceramics, paper & packaging, paints & coatings, plastics, rubber, and construction materials owing to its superior brightness, particle size, whiteness, and functional properties. Furthermore, the existing processing capability and wide range of applications will drive growth in the segment. Moreover, rising demand for kaolin as a filler, extender, and functional mineral in emerging manufacturing industries, especially in the Asia Pacific region, will help natural kaolin retain its dominant position in the market.

"By process, the delaminated segment is expected to dominate the kaolin market during the forecast period"

The delaminated kaolin segment is anticipated to dominate the kaolin industry due to the improved functionalities and increased applications in paper, paints & coatings, plastics, and rubber industries. Delamination helps improve the functionalities of kaolin such as aspect ratio, dispersibility, surface area, and opacity, and hence it finds applications in high-performance formulations. The rising demand for premium paper & packaging, coating, and application-specific mineral fillers will drive the demand for delaminated kaolin. Further, the rising investment in advanced technologies and rising demand for specialty kaolin grades will offer growth opportunities to the segment.

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"By end-use industry, the ceramics & sanitaryware segment is expected to dominate the kaolin market during the forecast period"

The ceramics & sanitaryware sector is anticipated to dominate the market for kaolin throughout the forecast period due to the extensive use of kaolin as a primary material in the production of ceramic bodies, tiles, sanitaryware, and tableware. Kaolin has properties that contribute to the appearance and performance of the ceramic materials produced. The growth of construction activities and urbanization has boosted the production of ceramics & sanitaryware, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, increased investment in the production of advanced ceramic products and increasing demand for better quality tiles and sanitaryware will boost the demand for kaolin in the segment.

"By region, the Asia Pacific will grow at the highest rate through 2031"'

The highest CAGR in the kaolin market is expected to be recorded in the Asia Pacific region, owing to fast-paced industrialization, urbanization, and growth in manufacturing operations in the region. Increasing manufacture of ceramics & sanitaryware, paper & packaging, paints & coatings, plastics, and rubber is boosting the demand for kaolin. The Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Southeast Asian countries have witnessed investment in construction, infrastructure, and industrialization, which would boost the consumption from the major end-use industries. Furthermore, the availability of kaolin reserves, processing facilities, production capacity expansion, and technological developments in mineral processing would create opportunities in the region.

Key Players

Prominent global kaolin companies include Imerys S.A. (France), KaMin LLC (US), Sibelco (Belgium), 20 Microns (India), Ashapura Group (India), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), LB MINERALS, LTD. (Hungary), EICL Limited (India), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), and Sedlecký Kaolin a.s. (Czech Republic), among others.

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Investment Funding

Investment in kaolin mining, manufacturing capacity, and the diversity of kaolin and its uses is increasing. In 2025, Andromeda Metals secured approval for A$75 million in debt financing from Merricks Capital for the development of the Great White Project in South Australia. The project is expected to develop and produce quality kaolin for ceramics and other industries.

Revenue Shift

The kaolin market is growing because customers increasingly prefer high-purity, processed, application-specific kaolin products. The market is expected to grow from USD 5.76 billion in 2025 to USD 8.89 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.5%, driven by increased construction and manufacturing growth and higher kaolin product consumption. This growth is also supported by kaolin's bright white color, opacity, plasticity, and particle-size control, as well as its functional performance in various applications. Traditional mineral fillers are losing their competitive edge as more advanced and specialized forms of kaolin emerge.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions within the kaolin industry for the period between September 2022 and June 2024 have been geared towards improving mineral processing ability, diversification of kaolin products, and gaining more access to high-end industrial applications. The most significant deals have been the acquisition of BASF's kaolin minerals business by KaMin in September 2022 and the acquisition of Active Minerals International by J.M. Huber Corporation in June 2024.

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