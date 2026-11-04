Tea Extract Market worth $4.70 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the tea extract market is estimated at USD 3.22 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2031

Tea Extract Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.22 billion

USD 3.22 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.70 billion

USD 4.70 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.9%

Tea Extract Market Trends & Insights:

The tea extract market is growing as demand for natural ingredients, functional foods, and health-oriented products rises, driving the need for high-quality tea extracts across diverse applications. Increasing consumer awareness of the potential benefits of tea-derived bioactive compounds is accelerating their adoption in functional beverages, dietary supplements, and personal care formulations. Advances in extraction technologies, purification methods, and encapsulation are improving extract quality, stability, and cost efficiency, while growing investments in research and product development are expanding their commercial applications. Additionally, the shift toward clean-label formulations, plant-based ingredients, and sustainable sourcing practices is driving the wider integration of tea extracts across the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and dietary supplements, and cosmetics and personal care industries.

By region, Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% during 2026-2031.

By source, the green tea segment is expected to dominate the market.

By category, conventional tea extract is expected to dominate the market, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during 2026-2031.

By application, the food & beverages segment accounts for a market share of 59.9%.

By form, the powder segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% during 2026-2031.

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Demand for tea extracts is projected to grow significantly as manufacturers and consumers increasingly recognize their role in developing functional, natural, and health-oriented products. Tea extracts provide concentrated bioactive compounds, including catechins, polyphenols, and antioxidants, supporting their use across food and beverages, pharmaceutical and dietary supplements, and cosmetics and personal care. This has increased the incorporation of tea-derived ingredients into functional beverages, nutritional formulations, and skincare products. Tea extracts are versatile and available as liquids, powders, and encapsulated forms, allowing manufacturers to meet diverse formulation and processing needs. Black tea, green tea, and oolong tea extracts are gaining attention, supported by advances in extraction, standardization, and encapsulation technologies. Growing interest in preventive wellness, clean-label ingredients, and plant-based formulations is expected to further strengthen the tea extract market outlook during the forecast period.

The organic tea segment is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing segments during the forecast period.

The organic tea extract segment is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the tea extract market during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer preference for organically sourced, natural, and sustainably produced ingredients. Growing awareness of the potential health benefits of tea-derived bioactive compounds is encouraging manufacturers to incorporate organic tea extracts into functional beverages, dietary supplements, and cosmetics and personal care products. Unlike conventional extracts, organic tea extracts are produced using tea leaves cultivated under certified organic farming practices, appealing to consumers seeking products with reduced reliance on synthetic agricultural inputs. Additionally, the growing adoption of clean-label formulations and sustainable sourcing practices is encouraging manufacturers to expand their organic ingredient portfolios. Rising investment in organic tea cultivation, traceability, and extraction technologies is expected to create further growth opportunities for this segment.

Furthermore, expanding organic tea cultivation and certification programs is improving the availability of raw materials for organic tea extract production. Manufacturers are increasingly collaborating with tea growers and ingredient suppliers to strengthen supply chain traceability, maintain consistent quality, and meet organic certification requirements across international markets. Europe and North America offer strong opportunities because of established demand for organic food and beverage products, while Asia Pacific benefits from its extensive tea cultivation base and growing interest in premium wellness ingredients. However, higher production costs, certification expenses, and seasonal variations in organic tea leaf supply may constrain adoption. Continued investment in sustainable sourcing, efficient extraction processes, and product innovation is expected to improve market accessibility and support the long-term growth of organic tea extracts.

The pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements segment within the tea extract market is expected to growth significantly during the forecast period.

The pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements segment within the tea extract market is expected to growth significantly during the forecast period, driven by rising consumer interest in preventive healthcare, nutritional supplementation, and plant-based bioactive ingredients. Tea extracts, particularly green tea extracts, contain catechins, polyphenols, and other antioxidant compounds that are widely incorporated into dietary supplements, nutraceutical formulations, and wellness products. Their use in weight-management supplements, antioxidant formulations, and functional health products is further supporting segment growth. Additionally, growing research on tea-derived bioactive compounds is encouraging manufacturers to explore new applications and develop standardized extracts with consistent active-ingredient concentrations. Rising demand for convenient supplement formats, including capsules, tablets, powders, and encapsulated ingredients, is expected to create further opportunities for tea extract suppliers.

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North America is estimated to hold a significant market share in the global tea extract market.

North America is estimated to hold a significant share of the global tea extract market, supported by strong demand for functional beverages, dietary supplements, and natural ingredients across the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. The United States is a key regional market because of growing consumer interest in health and wellness products, plant-based formulations, and antioxidant-rich ingredients. Tea extracts, particularly green tea extracts, are increasingly incorporated into ready-to-drink beverages, nutritional supplements, weight-management products, and skincare formulations. The region's established nutraceutical industry, advanced food processing infrastructure, and strong presence of ingredient manufacturers further support market development. Additionally, growing demand for clean-label products and convenient wellness solutions is encouraging manufacturers to expand their tea extract portfolios.

Furthermore, investments in product innovation, extraction technologies, and application-specific formulations are strengthening the region's market position. Manufacturers are focusing on improving the purity, solubility, stability, and standardization of tea extracts to meet diverse industry requirements. The growing availability of dietary supplements and functional beverages through retail and e-commerce channels is also improving consumer access to tea-based products. Canada contributes to regional demand through increasing interest in natural health products and plant-derived ingredients, while Mexico offers opportunities through the expanding food and beverage processing industry. However, regulatory compliance, raw material sourcing costs, and competition from other botanical extracts may influence market growth. Continued innovation and rising demand for naturally derived functional ingredients are expected to support North America's tea extract market during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Tea Extract Market

The report profiles key players such as Finlays (United Kingdom), Martin Bauer Group (Germany), Döhler (Germany), Hälssen & Lyon (Germany), ADM (United States), Givaudan (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) (United States), Kemin Industries (United States), Indena (Italy), Taiyo Kagaku (Japan), Tata Consumer Products (India), Synthite Industries (India), Sabinsa Corporation (United States), Huisong Pharmaceuticals (China), and Damin International (China).

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Investment Funding Context

The tea extract market is seeing rising investment activity, driven by strategic acquisitions, portfolio expansion, and innovation in extraction technologies and functional ingredients. Deal activity during 2021-2025 reflected changing investment conditions, with stronger momentum in 2021-2022, followed by moderation in 2023-2024 amid tighter funding conditions and higher interest rates. Activity showed signs of recovery in 2025, supported by strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and investments in tea-based bioactive ingredients, natural extracts, and advanced extraction platforms. Funding trends reflect growing interest in functional beverages, dietary supplements, and plant-based ingredients; however, a sustained recovery in tea extract-specific funding requires further verification.

Revenue Shift Context

Global market revenue is projected to grow from USD 3.22 billion in 2026 to USD 4.70 billion by 2031, at a 7.9% CAGR. Revenue in the tea extract market is shifting toward value-added, standardized ingredients and application-specific formulations, driven by growing demand for natural antioxidants, functional beverages, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and personal care products. Green tea extracts are gaining commercial importance due to their catechin and polyphenol content, while demand for black tea and other tea extracts continues across beverage and food applications. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on extracts with consistent quality, solubility, flavor profiles, and active-compound concentrations to meet formulation requirements. Powder extracts support instant beverages and supplements, while liquid extracts remain relevant for beverage manufacturing. These developments create opportunities for manufacturers to diversify their product portfolios, expand into high-value applications, and increase revenue from specialized tea extract ingredients.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the tea extract market are driven by manufacturers' efforts to expand ingredient portfolios, strengthen botanical extraction capabilities, and increase access to food, beverage, nutraceutical, and personal care applications. Strategic transactions and partnerships are focused on expanding value-added tea ingredients, improving extraction and formulation technologies, and strengthening distribution networks across key markets. Companies are also seeking to capitalize on demand for natural antioxidants and functional ingredients, with green tea extracts and standardized polyphenols offering opportunities for product differentiation and portfolio expansion.

TEA EXTRACT MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JULY 2023-OCTOBER 2025

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Oct-25 Acquisition Finlays (United Kingdom) Leahy-IFP (United States) Finlays acquired Leahy-IFP to expand North American beverage manufacturing, formulation, and packaging capabilities, complementing its broader beverage ingredient business. Nov-23 Acquisition Browns Investments (Sri Lanka) James Finlay Kenya (Kenyan tea estates business) Browns Investments acquired James Finlay Kenya's tea estates business, while Finlays retained its tea extraction operations and focused on extracts. Jul-23 Asset Acquisition Finlays (United Kingdom) Natural Instant Foods (Paraguay) Finlays acquired tea and yerba mate extraction assets to expand pilot-scale production, strengthen R&D, and develop specialized tea extracts.

Company Revenue Share Details

The tea extract market is competitive, with the top five players collectively accounting for about 30-35% of the market. ADM holds an estimated market share of 7-9%, followed by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) at 6-8%, Martin Bauer Group (Germany) at 5-7%, Finlays (United Kingdom) at 4-6%, and Givaudan at 4-6%. The remaining players collectively account for 65-70% of the market, indicating a fragmented competitive structure with significant participation from smaller and regional manufacturers. This landscape reflects competition based on product quality, extraction capabilities, ingredient standardization, application-specific solutions, and distribution reach.

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