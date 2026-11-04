Pure Data Centres: Pure DC Unveils ~$2Billion Financing Framework to Scale Its Differentiated Pan-European & Middle East Cloud & AI Infrastructure Platform

$780 million secured, with a $1.1 billion accordion and new global lenders backing Pure's 'power first' strategy

London, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

$780 million secured, with a $1.1 billion accordion and new global lenders backing Pure's 'power first' strategy

Expanded global lender support: Citigroup Global Markets, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Infranity join ABN AMRO, Allianz Global Investors and SMBC, broadening Pure DC's access to bank and institutional capital

Over $6.2billion now secured in last 12 months to capitalise on accelerating demand across Europe & Middle East

Secured power and proven delivery: Pure DC's pan-European & Middle East cloud & AI infrastructure platform combines secured power sites with the capabilities to develop and operate capacity for major hyperscale customers

Repeated recognition for sustainability and execution: Six company and project award wins in 2026 recognise environmental transformation, power innovation and infrastructure delivery, alongside individual honours and wider industry recognition





Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), one of the fastest growing hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure platforms across Europe and the Middle East, today announced a $780million Platform Growth Facility with a $1.1billion accordion, creating a framework to expand financing to approximately $1.9billion. The financing attracts three new lenders and broadens Pure DC's funding base.

Citigroup Global Markets, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Infranity join ABN AMRO, Allianz Global Investors, and SMBC in supporting the facility. The expanded group brings together global banks and institutional investors from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the United States, reflecting confidence in Pure DC's differentiated platform and ability to execute against its growth strategy.

A 'power first platform' built to deliver

Oaktree backed Pure DC is building a pan-European & Middle East AI infrastructure business rooted in secured power sites that will deliver large scale AI training data centre campuses interconnected to smaller inference-based data centres. This will be combined with Pure's existing suite of facilities in core hyperscale cloud availability zones. Its strategy begins with securing access to the power needed to support development, then brings together site development, engineering, construction and operations to deliver capacity for major hyperscale cloud and AI customers.

This approach addresses two of the most significant challenges facing AI infrastructure investment: obtaining power and delivering capacity. As lenders scrutinize development schedules and execution risk more closely, Pure DC's secured power strategy, asset quality, and proven delivery capabilities provide a foundation for financing its expansion.

Financing to advance the development pipeline

The Platform Growth Facility will support Pure DC's development pipeline and the acquisition of future sites across Europe and the Middle East. This financing follows $2.7billion announced in May, including a $2.15billion facility secured against Pure DC's Dublin and Amsterdam campuses and an increase in corporate-level financing to $550million. In July, Pure DC secured a further €1.3billion of committed senior debt for Phase 1 of its Seinäjoki AI campus in Finland. With today's announcement, financing for the past 12 months now totals over $6.2billion, providing Pure with significant financial flexibility to execute against its growth strategy, reinforcing its position as a key player in the European and Middle East data centre markets.

Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman & interim CEO, Pure DC, said: "Attracting new lenders and broadening our funding base is a strong endorsement of Pure's differentiated strategy. We are building a pan-European & Middle East cloud & AI infrastructure business rooted in secured power sites and backed by teams that know how to deliver. That combination gives our customers and lenders confidence in our ability to turn our pipeline into operating capacity.

"Our progress extends across the business. Repeated awards for sustainability, environmental transformation and engineering recognise the work our people are doing to deliver infrastructure while reducing its environmental impact. This financing gives us greater capacity to advance that programme."

Mike Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer, Pure DC, said: "The participation of new banks and institutional investors reflects confidence in our assets, customer relationships and delivery record. This facility strengthens our corporate funding base, complements the financing we arrange for individual campuses and provides a framework to raise additional capital as our pipeline advances."

"ABN AMRO is pleased to support Pure DC with the strategic Platform Growth Facility that will enable further infrastructure developments and platform growth. We'd like to congratulate the Pure DC team with the increased capital support at this very important moment." said, Timo Buijs, Co-Head Digital Infrastructure Finance ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

"This financing represents an important milestone for Pure DC and demonstrate lenders and Citigroup Global Markets' own strong confidence in the company's strategy, platform, asset base and execution capabilities. We are proud to play a leading role in supporting Pure DC's continued expansion across key data centre markets." said, Ashish Agrawal, Global Co-Head AI Infrastructure Coverage, Citigroup Global Markets.

Georgios Tzimas, Investment Executive Director, Infranity, said: "We are pleased to support Pure DC and Oaktree in the continued development of an international hyperscale data centre platform. This investment reflects Infranity's strategy of backing essential, asset-intensive infrastructure supported by long-term demand fundamentals. It also demonstrates our ability to provide sizeable and flexible capital solutions to established sponsors and management teams as they deliver the next phase of their growth."

Luke Hanson, Managing Director, Head of TMT, SMBC said: "SMBC is delighted to continue supporting Pure DC as the business enters its next phase of growth. The further diversification of the funding base provides Pure DC with the resources for future growth underpinned by access to power, and a focus on asset quality and delivery. Our involvement in this facility continues our relationship that already spans cloud and AI infrastructure across Europe, the Middle East and Asia."

Award winning sustainability and infrastructure delivery

Pure DC's financing success follows a series of 2026 awards across sustainability, engineering and project delivery. The company won the Business Transformation Award at the Reuters Global Sustainability Awards, as well as Green Business of the Year and the Green ICT, Media & Telecommunications Award at the Green Awards UK.

These honours recognise a sustainability program embedded in how Pure DC designs, builds and operates its infrastructure. The company's work includes lower-carbon energy solutions, reducing water use and embodied carbon across its campuses, and investing in carbon removal through its climate technology subsidiary, A Healthier Earth.

The Dublin campus microgrid won New Build Project of the Year at the Data Centre Review Excellence Awards and Digital Infrastructure Project of the Year at the Building Innovation Awards. Pure DC's AUH01 campus, was also named a national winner in the Industrial Project of the Year category at the MEED Projects Awards.

These six company and project awards, together with individual honours, commendations and shortlist recognition, demonstrate progress across Pure DC's sustainability, engineering and people programmes.

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Notes to editors:

About Pure Data Centres Group: Pure DC builds and operates data centres across Europe, the Middle East and Asia for some of the world's largest hyperscalers. With over 1GW of capacity live, or under development, we specialise in overcoming complex challenges such as land availability, power constraints, and regulatory hurdles. Pure DC is committed to driving lasting positive change, reducing the environmental impact of digital infrastructure, and building trusted, long-term relationships with our customers, partners, and communities.

For more on Pure DC go to:www.puredc.com

For media enquiries please contact: chris.talago@puredc.com or puredc@pagefield.co.uk

About Oaktree

As a part of Brookfield's $416billion credit platform, Oaktree is a premier credit manager emphasizing an opportunistic, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach to investing across credit, equity, and real estate. To learn more about our global business and investment ethos, please visit oaktreecapital.com.

Chris Talago Pure Data Centres puredc@pagefield.co.uk