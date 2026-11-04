A 500 MWac solar photovoltaic project coupled with a 250 MW/1,000 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) is set to be developed on approximately 1,300 acres of land in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. The massive solar-plus-storage project will be developed by IOI Corporation Berhad (IOI), one of Malaysia's leading integrated palm oil producers, in partnership with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the country's largest electricity utility, and a consortium of unspecified small and medium-sized enterprises. "The project will be supported by TNB's long-term renewable energy offtake agreement ...

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