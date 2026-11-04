Customers in some eastern municipalities in the Netherlands are to be placed on a waiting list for connections to the high-voltage grid due to insufficient capacity, Dutch grid manager Liander has confirmed. Liander operates across the provinces of Gelderland and North Holland, as well as large parts of the provinces of Flevoland, Friesland and South Holland, which are spread across the western, northern and eastern regions of the Netherlands. An update published at the end of October on grid capacity for customers with large-scale consumption connections, of more than 3 x 80 amperes, listed 14 ...

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