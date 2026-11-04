Strategic Partnership between PROS and IBS Software to Deliver Combined Offer and Order Solution for Airlines

The leaders in Offer and Order Management join forces to give airlines a faster, more profitable path to modern retail success

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PROS and IBS Software, two global providers powering modern airline retailing, today announced a strategic partnership. It is designed to help airlines move to modern retailing profitability through a best-in-class, interoperable Offer and Order combined platform.

The partnership combines PROS Kairos Offer Management capabilities with IBS Software's iRetail Order Management. Together, PROS and IBS Software provide airlines with a practical alternative to single-vendor retailing suites through pre-engineered integration. The partnership is designed to reduce complexity, accelerate modernization and support airlines through every stage of their journey.

The partnership reflects a shared belief that airlines should not be forced to replace their entire commercial technology stack to see early benefits from modern retailing. Airlines can adopt it at their own pace, leverage existing investments, and choose the technology partners that best fit their business requirements.

By connecting PROS' Offer Management with IBS Software's Order Management capabilities, the companies enable airlines to create more relevant traveler offers and improve commercial agility. This supports innovation and drives stronger revenue performance.

"Airlines want the freedom to modernize on their own terms while improving commercial performance," said Sunil John, Chief Executive Officer at PROS. "Our partnership with IBS Software brings together best-in-class Offer and Order capabilities in an open, interoperable ecosystem, helping airlines accelerate modern retailing, create more relevant traveler offers, and capture greater value across the retailing lifecycle."

"Airlines have been asked to choose between a single stack they cannot shape and a modular approach they have to assemble themselves. Our partnership with PROS is designed to change that equation. By bringing together two companies with a shared commitment to customer choice and innovation, we are creating a more open and practical path to modern retailing; one that preserves flexibility, accelerates transformation, and delivers stronger commercial outcomes," said Somit Goyal, Chief Executive Officer, IBS Software.

About PROS

PROS is the modern airline retailing transformation partner built for airline commercial independence and measurable outcomes. PROS helps airlines create, price, sell, and optimize offers through a unique combination of airline commercial expertise, proven pricing science, AI, intelligent automation, and an open ecosystem. Backed by more than 40 years of industry experience, PROS enables airlines to increase revenue performance, enhance customer experiences, and modernize retailing operations while maintaining flexibility and control. Learn more at pros.com.

Media Contact:

Bill Florence

Senior Manager, Public Relations at PROS

+1 (404) 395-3755

pr@pros.com

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading travel technology company delivering AI-native travel intelligence that enables smarter, faster and more resilient decision-making, with built-in guardrails across aviation, cargo and logistics, and leisure and hospitality. It powers core capabilities for leading travel brands worldwide, spanning airline retailing, passenger services, loyalty, fleet, hub and crew operations, cargo management, and cloud-native platforms for hotels and cruise line operators, and operates from 17 offices globally.

Media enquiries: corpcomm@ibsplc.com. Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com. Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.

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