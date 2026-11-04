Valhalla, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Today, Wellness Eternal unveils the October 2026 Wellness Index Report, 'Built to Last: The Engineering of Healthspan.' This month's issue looks at the growing shift from hoping for a longer, healthier life to engineering one. The report highlights three experts from The Wellness Index Report Podcast, each addressing a unique aspect of the aging process.

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Key Takeaways:

Wellness Eternal releases the October 2026 Wellness Index Report, which explores engineering healthspan, examines whether aging occurs in phases, and coincides with World Menopause Day.

The report features Dr. Steven A. Garan on brain-driven aging, John Whitman and Nexus Health on clinician-reviewed, privacy-focused precision health AI, and David Horinek on Celliant infrared textile technology.

It identifies three trends shaping healthspan: aging as a brain-governed program that speeds up in midlife and menopause, AI that connects genetics, labs, and history with explainable findings under clinician control, and wellness embedded in everyday products like sleepwear, bedding, and recovery apparel.

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About the Wellness Index Report

The Wellness Index Report is a monthly publication from Wellness Eternal that highlights the people, companies and ideas shaping biohacking, longevity and wellness. Each issue features guests from The Wellness Index Report Podcast, hosted by Lindsay O'Neill-O'Keefe. Learn more at https://www.wellnessindexreport.com.

About Wellness Eternal

Wellness Eternal LLC connects people with trusted companies and experts in biohacking, longevity and wellness through the Wellness Index, The Wellness Index Report and The Wellness Index Report Podcast.

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