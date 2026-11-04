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BO

WKN: 928203 | ISIN: SE0000396061 | Ticker-Symbol: 20L
Frankfurt
04.11.26 | 08:04
0,014 Euro
-11,39 % -0,002
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONG AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 12:10 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bong AB: Interim Report Q3, January-September 2026

July - September 2026

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 427 million (435)
  • Operating profit before depreciation increased to SEK 15 million (13)
  • Operating profit increased to SEK -3 million (-6)
  • Net result for the period amounted to SEK -14 million (-18)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.08)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -14 million (4)

January - September 2026

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 1,264 million (1,342)
  • Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 49 million (59)
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK -5 million (3)
  • Net result for the period amounted to SEK -40 million (-35)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.14 (-0.15)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -11 million (52)

Bong is one of the leading providers of envelope products in Europe that also offers solutions for distribution and packaging of information, advertising materials and lightweight goods. Important growth areas in the Group are packaging within retail and e-commerce and the envelope market within Eastern Europe. The Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 1.8 billion and about 970 employees in 13 countries.

Bong has strong market positions in most of the important markets in Europe and the Group sees interesting possibilities for continued development. Bong is a public limited company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Small Cap).

For further information, please contact Carsten Grimmer, CFO of Bong AB (publ). Tel (switchboard) +46 44-20 70 00.

This disclosure contains information that Bong AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 04-11-2026 12:09 CET.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.