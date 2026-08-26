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WKN: 928203 | ISIN: SE0000396061 | Ticker-Symbol: 20L
Frankfurt
26.08.26 | 08:08
0,018 Euro
+22,67 % +0,003
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONG AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONG AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 12:50 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bong AB: Interim Report Q2, January-June 2026

April - June 2026

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 393 million (419)
  • Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 6 million (14)
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK -12 million (-4)
  • Net result for the period amounted to SEK -24 million (-17)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.11 (-0.08)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -3 million (25)

January - June 2026

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 837 million (907)
  • Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 34 million (46)
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK -2 million (9)
  • Net result for the period amounted to SEK -26 million (-17)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.12 (0.08)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 3 million (47)

Bong is one of the leading providers of envelope products in Europe that also offers solutions for distribution and packaging of information, advertising materials and lightweight goods. Important growth areas in the Group are packaging within retail and e-commerce and the envelope market within Eastern Europe. The Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 1.8 billion and about 970 employees in 13 countries.

Bong has strong market positions in most of the important markets in Europe and the Group sees interesting possibilities for continued development. Bong is a public limited company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Small Cap).

For further information, please contact Carsten Grimmer, CFO of Bong AB (publ). Tel (switchboard) +46 44-20 70 00.

This disclosure contains information that Bong AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 26-08-2026 12:46 CET.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
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