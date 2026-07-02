With effect from July 03, 2026, the subscription rights of Bong AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including July 14, 2026.
With effect from July 03, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Bong AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 05, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|BONG TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029503XXX
|Order book ID:
|523378
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from July 03, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Bong AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 05, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|BONG BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029504XXX
|Order book ID:
|523379
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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