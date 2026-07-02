Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BONG TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029503XXX Order book ID: 523378 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BONG BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029504XXX Order book ID: 523379 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from July 03, 2026, the subscription rights of Bong AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including July 14, 2026.With effect from July 03, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Bong AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 05, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB