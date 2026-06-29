Das Instrument KAO0 US4855374017 KAO CORP. UNSP. ADR/0,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2026The instrument KAO0 US4855374017 KAO CORP. UNSP. ADR/0,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2026Das Instrument ALDB CA4385211061 HONEYWELL INT.INC.CDRREGS EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2026The instrument ALDB CA4385211061 HONEYWELL INT.INC.CDRREGS EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2026Das Instrument 20L SE0000396061 BONG AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2026The instrument 20L SE0000396061 BONG AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2026Das Instrument 4BD0 NO0012953720 HUNTER GROUP NK 0,0382367 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2026The instrument 4BD0 NO0012953720 HUNTER GROUP NK 0,0382367 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2026Das Instrument FP6 CA7409107819 PREMIUM INCOME CORP. A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2026The instrument FP6 CA7409107819 PREMIUM INCOME CORP. A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2026Das Instrument 2UO KYG4289N1300 PARANOVUS ENT.TECH.DL 1,- EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2026The instrument 2UO KYG4289N1300 PARANOVUS ENT.TECH.DL 1,- EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2026Das Instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2026The instrument SLE1 US92556D2053 VIA RENEWABLES PFD.SE.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2026Das Instrument 4LG CH0371153492 LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG SF 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2026The instrument 4LG CH0371153492 LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG SF 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2026Das Instrument 7GA ES0105223004 GESTAMP AUTOMOCION EO-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2026The instrument 7GA ES0105223004 GESTAMP AUTOMOCION EO-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2026Das Instrument 1E91 BE0974313455 ECONOCOM GROUP D EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.06.2026The instrument 1E91 BE0974313455 ECONOCOM GROUP D EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.06.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.06.2026Das Instrument LU6A ID1000125909 MATAHARI PUT. RP 50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2026The instrument LU6A ID1000125909 MATAHARI PUT. RP 50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2026Das Instrument OCI1 ES0167050915 ACS,ACT.CO.SER.INH.EO-,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.06.2026The instrument OCI1 ES0167050915 ACS,ACT.CO.SER.INH.EO-,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.06.2026