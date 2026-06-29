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WKN: A2DUSP | ISIN: CH0371153492 | Ticker-Symbol: 4LG
Tradegate
26.06.26 | 17:33
48,800 Euro
+0,51 % +0,250
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,75048,90008:13
48,70048,85008:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACS
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA127,600,00 %
BONG AB0,0290,00 %
ECONOCOM GROUP SE1,4250,00 %
GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA2,915+0,87 %
HUNTER GROUP ASA0,787-1,13 %
LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG48,800+0,51 %
MATAHARI PUTRA PRIMA TBK0,0020,00 %
PARANOVUS ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY LTD0,0730,00 %
PREMIUM INCOME CORPORATION7,8000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.