Press release

Bruxelles, July 16th, 2026





UGAP SELECTS ECONOCOM EXAPROBE FOR ITS

NETWORK CYBERSECURITY AND ASSOCIATED

SERVICES OFFERING





Econocom Group announces that Econocom Exaprobe has been selected by UGAP, France's leading public procurement agency, under its cybersecurity framework agreement for the provision of network security solutions and associated services. Effective from 16 July 2026 for an initial three-year term, the agreement gives UGAP's 20,000 public-sector customers, including local authorities, government agencies, public institutions, and healthcare and social care organisations, access to Econocom Exaprobe's network cybersecurity solutions and related expertise.

Angel Benguigui, CEO of Econocom, said: "At a time when cyber threats are growing in scale and sophistication, and digital sovereignty is rising up the public agenda, cybersecurity has become a critical strategic priority for public sector organisations. Econocom Exaprobe's selection by UGAP is a strong endorsement of our expertise and our ability to support public institutions in meeting their most complex cybersecurity challenges »





A comprehensive ecosystem of complementary solutions for end-to-end protection

The UGAP contract covers the entire operational spectrum of network cybersecurity: solution supply, integration, deployment, operation, monitoring, and architecture security support. Through this agreement, Econocom Exaprobe strengthens its role as a trusted cybersecurity partner for public sector organisations, helping them secure critical network infrastructure and communications.

The offering deployed by Econocom Exaprobe is built on an ecosystem of leading technological capabilities, selected for their complementary capabilities and comprehensive coverage of protection, monitoring and infrastructure security requirements.

For network segmentation and advanced protection, the offering includes next-generation firewall solutions from Cisco, Fortinet, and Stormshield. The latter also provides equipment suited to Restricted Distribution level environments and architectures.

Advanced threat detection is provided by Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions from French vendor Gatewatcher.

Access security for services and applications is covered by F5 solutions through Load Balancing, Reverse Proxy (WAF), and SSL VPN access modules.

Addressing service reliability is based on DNS, DHCP, and IPAM solutions from EfficientIP.

For secure internet browsing, the offering relies on Next-Gen Secure Web Gateway solutions from Fortinet.

Finally, sensitive data and communications protection is ensured by encryption solutions from Eviden.





Addressing the public sector's cyber emergency through proven expertise

In a context marked by intensifying cyber threats and organizations' growing dependence on information systems, securing network infrastructure has become a strategic imperative for the public sector.

With over 20 years of experience integrating complex solutions for critical environments, Econocom Exaprobe relies on 220 specialized consultants and engineers across six sites in France. Certified ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001, and ITIL, the company is committed to continuously improving its practices, particularly in security, infrastructure resilience, and eco-design.



Alexandre Murati, Managing Director of Econocom Exaprobe, said: "Econocom Exaprobe's teams, alongside their technology partners, are proud to bring their expertise to protecting public sector infrastructure. In an ever-evolving threat environment, cybersecurity is more than ever a structuring challenge, at the intersection of digital sovereignty, operationalresilience, and trust in public services."





ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.



ABOUT UGAP



France's leading public procurement agency, UGAP has been supporting public sector organisations for more than 50 years in delivering efficient, responsible and sustainable purchasing decisions. It provides a broad range of solutions and services that can be accessed directly by local authorities, government agencies, hospitals and healthcare organisations.

UGAP manages the entire procurement process on behalf of its customers, from tendering and supplier selection to contract management, invoicing, delivery and dispute resolution, ensuring a streamlined and compliant purchasing experience.

As a key driver of responsible public procurement policies, UGAP is recognised for its measurable commitment to environmental and social responsibility. In 2025, environmental criteria were included in 100% of its contracts, while 73% incorporated social impact provisions. Nearly 68% of its suppliers* are SMEs, and 96.4% of contracted suppliers are based in France. Since 2013, UGAP has held the "Responsible Supplier Relations and Procurement" label, recognising its commitment to sustainable purchasing practices.

In 2025, UGAP recorded a total purchasing volume of €6.98 billion (excluding VAT).

* Including prime contractors, subcontractors, consortium members and software publishers.

For more information, visit :www.ugap.fr



ABOUT ECONOCOM EXAPROBE





FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Contact Econocom: Asma.mnasser@econocom.com / Laurence.decaux@econocom.com

Myriam Hamza: myriam.hamza@havas.com

Clea Czechowski: clea.czechowski@havas.com

Naïri Khemtemourian: nairi.khemtemourian@havas.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99317-20260716_econocom_cp-exaprobe-ugap_en_vd.pdf