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WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Stuttgart
29.06.26 | 18:02
1,420 Euro
-1,73 % -0,025
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
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ECONOCOM GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
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1,4201,56518:20
Actusnews Wire
29.06.2026 17:53 Uhr
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ECONOCOM EXTENDS DEBT MATURITY WITH EUR 240M SCHULDSCHEIN, REFINANCING 2027-2028 TRANCHES EARLY

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 29 June 2026



ECONOCOM EXTENDS DEBT MATURITY WITH €240M
SCHULDSCHEIN, REFINANCING 2027-2028 TRANCHES EARLY



Econocom, a pioneering group supporting the digital transformation of private and public organizations, has successfully completed a €240 million Schuldschein private placement, initially launched at €100 million. The transaction was very strongly oversubscribed, reflecting investor appetite and confidence in the Group.

The transaction is structured in 3-year and 5-year tranches, denominated in euros, predominantly at floating rates. The proceeds enable the early refinancing of Econcocom's 2027 and 2028 Schuldschein maturities. Following the transaction, Econocom has fully refinanced its 2027 maturity (€132 million) and 70% of its 2028 maturity (€108 million out of €155 million).

This strong demand demonstrates the interest and confidence of investors in Econocom's strategy, its diversified business mix, as well as in the quality of its financial profile.

This transaction reinforces Econocom's balance sheet and extends the maturity profile of its debt, reflecting the Group's proactive and disciplined approach to liability management.

Commerzbank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg acted as Joint Lead Arrangers, with ABN AMRO, Crédit Agricole CIB and Crédit Lyonnais acting as Co-Lead Arrangers for the placement.

Philippe Renauld, Managing Director Finance and M&A of Econocom Group, said: "This transaction is a strong testament to investor confidence in Econocom's business model and financial discipline. It also aims to support the transformation of the Group and the execution of the one Econocom plan. The level of oversubscription allowed us to significantly upsize the placement and proactively address our upcoming maturities. We have now fully covered our 2027 refinancing needs and a large portion of 2028, materially extending our debt maturity profile toward 2029 and 2031 and further strengthening our financial flexibility."


ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com

Financial communication: financial.communication@econocom.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98935-pr_econocom_schuldschein_20260629.pdf

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