

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (ACSAF.PK, ACS.MC)or ACS Group Wednesday announced 13.3 percent increase in first half profit, while sales grew 12 percent, compared to the prior year.



Quarterly earnings were 510 million euros or 1.95 euros per share. Excluding extra ordinary result in the prior year, the Group's operational profit increased 30 percent.



In the prior year first half, the company' attributable net profit was 450 million euros or 1.76 euros per share.



EBITDA was at 1.62 billion euros, up 12.8 percent than the prior year period.



Revenue for the quarter climbed 12 percent to 26.17 billion, from 24.11 billion euros in the same quarter last year.



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