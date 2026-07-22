Bong AB: Bong reports outcome of rights issue and resolves on issuance of compensation shares to guarantor

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND, HONG KONG OR CANADA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Bong AB ("Bong" or the "Company"), one of the leading specialty packaging and envelope companies in Europe offering solutions for distribution and packaging of information, promotional offers and lightweight goods, today announces the final outcome of the new share issue with preferential rights for shareholders (the "Rights Issue") resolved by the board of directors on 22 June 2026. The Rights Issue was subscribed to approximately 66 per cent with the support of subscription rights and to approximately 35 per cent without the support of subscription rights.

Bong has today also resolved on a new share issue of an additional 7,710,397 shares to the Guarantor as compensation for the guarantee undertaking.

The Rights Issue

The subscription period for the Rights Issue expired on 17 July 2026 and the final compilation shows that 139,706,865 shares, corresponding to approximately 66 per cent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed with the support of subscription rights and 73,512,744 shares were subscribed without the support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 35 per cent of the Rights Issue. The Rights Issue was thus subscribed to approximately 101 per cent. Of the total subscription proceeds of approximately SEK 63.4 million, payment was made by way of set-off in the amount of SEK 9,090,000.

Bong thereby receives approximately SEK 63.4 million before issue costs, in cash and through set-off of liabilities.

Notification of allotment of shares subscribed without the support of subscription rights will shortly be sent to those who have been allotted shares by way of settlement note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notification of allotment in accordance with the procedures of the respective nominee.

Issuance of compensation shares

The Guarantor receives compensation for its guarantee undertaking in the amount of six per cent of the guaranteed amount, however the compensation is paid in the form of newly issued shares, corresponding to 7,710,397 shares (the "Compensation Shares"). The board of directors of Bong has today resolved on a directed new share issue to the Guarantor of 7,710,397 Compensation Shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.30 per share, which is set off against the claim for guarantee compensation.

Change in share capital and number of shares

Through the Rights Issue, the share capital of the Company increases by SEK 21,120,505.80, from SEK 21,120,505.80 to SEK 42,241,011.60, through the issuance of 211,205,058 shares. The number of shares thereby increases from 211,205,058 to 422,410,116 shares.

With payment to guarantors in the form of Compensation Shares, an additional 7,710,397 shares are issued. The number of shares thereby increases to a total of 430,120,513.

Advisors

Bong has engaged Mangold Fondkommission AB as issuing agent and Synch Law AB as legal adviser in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Per Åhlgren, Chairman of the Board of Bong AB. Tel. 044-20 70 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 22 July 2026 at 15.22 CET.

Important information

This press release is not an offer to subscribe for shares in Bong, and investors must not subscribe for or acquire any securities other than on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus.

This press release may not be announced, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Hong Kong or Canada, or in any other jurisdiction where the distribution of this press release would be unlawful. Nor does this press release constitute an offer to sell shares, paid subscribed shares (BTA) or subscription rights to any person in any jurisdiction where it would not be permissible to make such an offer to such person or where such action would require any prospectus, registration or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

The shares, BTA and subscription rights have not been recommended or approved by any U.S. federal or state securities authority or regulatory authority. No shares, BTA, subscription rights or other securities issued by Bong have been registered or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time, or under the securities legislation of any state in the United States. Accordingly, no shares, warrants, BTA, subscription rights or other securities issued by the Company may be transferred, exercised or offered for sale in the United States other than pursuant to exemptions that do not require registration or through a transaction that is not subject to such registration. There is no intention to register any part of the offering in the United States, and the securities issued in the Rights Issue will not be offered to the public in the United States.

The Company has not approved any public offering of the securities referred to in this press release in any country within the European Economic Area ("EEA") other than Sweden. Accordingly, in other member states of the EEA, the securities may only be offered to (i) a qualified investor as defined in Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Directive") or (ii) any person falling within Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive.

In the United Kingdom, this press release may only be distributed to, and is directed only at, "qualified investors" as defined in section 86(7) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies" etc.) of the Order, together referred to as "relevant persons". In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information that reflects Bong's current views regarding future events and financial and operational development. Words such as "intended", "will", "is deemed", "is expected", "may", "plans", "estimates" and other expressions that indicate or predict future developments or trends constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is, by its nature, subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties because it depends on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future results or development, and actual outcomes may differ materially from what is stated in forward-looking information. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of this date and may be amended without notice.