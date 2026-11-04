Sibannac, Inc.: Apollo Wellness Centers Releases Primer Video

Sibannac's Apollo Wellness Centers Joint Venture Releases Primer Video Showing the Doc-Rx Platform Behind Its Planned Clinic Network

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC), together with its joint venture partner Doc-Rx.com, LLC, today released a primer video for Apollo Wellness Centers, Inc., the joint venture the two companies formed on October 1, 2026.

The video is available on Apollo's page.

-- Watch the Apollo primer video

It shows, step by step, how clinics working with Apollo are expected to use the technology platform Doc-Rx has built. Sibannac owns a 51% majority interest in Apollo Wellness Centers.

The video takes viewers through a typical patient journey on the platform:

Patient records. A clinician dashboard and electronic medical record that bring each client's profile, vitals, labs and history into one view.

A clinician dashboard and electronic medical record that bring each client's profile, vitals, labs and history into one view. Wearable data. Connections to consumer devices such as smart rings, continuous glucose monitors and smartwatches, so a clinician can see a client's sleep, recovery and activity trends between visits.

Connections to consumer devices such as smart rings, continuous glucose monitors and smartwatches, so a clinician can see a client's sleep, recovery and activity trends between visits. Virtual and asynchronous visits. Live video consults with the chart, vitals and notes open alongside, plus online intake questionnaires that a licensed provider reviews.

Live video consults with the chart, vitals and notes open alongside, plus online intake questionnaires that a licensed provider reviews. Prescribing and fulfillment. Electronic prescriptions sent to Doc-Rx's partner compounding pharmacies, with therapies delivered through Doc-Rx.

Electronic prescriptions sent to Doc-Rx's partner compounding pharmacies, with therapies delivered through Doc-Rx. Client portal. A patient-facing view of progress, upcoming visits, orders and secure messages with the care team.

Apollo was formed to use the Doc-Rx platform to build new business around peptide therapies made entirely in the United States, from domestic raw materials through synthesis and compounding in 503A compounding pharmacies. Apollo's primary plan is to help stand up wellness clinics and med spas, under the Apollo Wellness Centers brand through a licensing model, owned and operated by licensed prescribers. Apollo also plans to develop its own line of peptides, nutraceuticals and medical foods.

The video is provided for information only. It is not medical advice and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

"When we announced Apollo, the first question from shareholders was what it actually looks like in practice," said David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac. "This video answers that in about a minute. It shows the platform our partner Doc-Rx has already built, and how Apollo plans to put it in the hands of licensed clinics. Sibannac holds the majority stake in Apollo, and we wanted our investors to see what that stake is built on."

"Doc-Rx was built so that a licensed provider can see the whole client: the chart, the visit, the wearable data and the prescription, in one place," said Shawn Stephens, Managing Director of Doc-Rx.com. "Through Apollo, we expect to bring that platform, and a U.S.-made peptide supply chain through our partner pharmacies, to clinics that want to offer it."

"Our plan is for every Apollo clinic to be owned and led by licensed prescribers," said Mersky, who also serves as President of Apollo Wellness Centers. "The video gives prospective clinic partners a clear look at the tools they would work with on day one."

About the companies

About Sibannac, Inc. Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC) is a plant-medicine and wellness company focused on research, cultivation and therapeutic applications for mental health and wellness. Sibannac holds a 51% majority interest in Apollo Wellness Centers, Inc. For more information, visit www.snncinc.com.

About Doc-Rx.com, LLC Doc-Rx is a HIPAA-protected telehealth platform that connects patients with licensed clinicians and fulfills prescriptions through FDA-registered partner pharmacies, shipping across the United States. Its platform includes telehealth visits, electronic prescribing to partner compounding pharmacies, U.S.-sourced peptide therapies, and health tracking for licensed professional use. For more information, visit www.doc-rx.com.

About Apollo Wellness Centers, Inc. Apollo Wellness Centers, Inc. is a joint venture of Sibannac, Inc. and Doc-Rx.com, LLC, formed October 1, 2026. Apollo plans to use the Doc-Rx platform to help licensed prescribers establish wellness clinics under the Apollo Wellness Centers brand through a licensing model, and to develop a line of U.S.-made peptides, nutraceuticals and medical foods. For clinic and licensing inquiries, contact info@apollowc.com.

Forward-looking statements and contacts

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about Apollo Wellness Centers' plans to open clinics under a licensing model, the expected use of the Doc-Rx platform, expected revenue from those clinics and under the joint venture agreement, and a planned Apollo line of peptides, nutraceuticals and medical foods. Words such as "plans," "intends," "expects," "aims," "designed to" and "will" identify these statements. They are not guarantees of future results, and actual results may differ materially. Risks include: the joint venture's ability to find and keep licensed prescribers to own and run clinics, and to open clinics on schedule or at all; whether the joint venture earns any revenue or profit, and how much of any benefit reaches Sibannac; the terms of the joint venture agreement, including the minority partner's rights; Sibannac's ability to meet its obligations to the joint venture, including funding; franchise, business-opportunity and licensing laws; reliance on Doc-Rx's platform and its partner pharmacies; federal and state laws on compounding pharmacies, medical practice and peptides, including changes in how the FDA or states treat particular peptides; the need for additional capital; competition; and the other risks described in Sibannac's filings posted on OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Sibannac undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved. Their safety and effectiveness have not been evaluated by the FDA. Products and therapies shown in the video are available only by prescription from a licensed provider where permitted.

The video is entirely AI-generated. The people, settings, patient records and health data shown are not real and are for illustration only.

Investor Contact Sibannac, Inc. · investors@sibannacinc.com

Media Contact media@snncinc.com · www.snncinc.com · x.com/sibannacinc

Clinic and Licensing Inquiries Apollo Wellness Centers · info@apollowc.com

SOURCE: Sibannac, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/apollo-wellness-centers-releases-primer-video-1246144