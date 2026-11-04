Lights4fun: The 'Holiday' Effect - Over Half of Brits Decorate Homes to Recreate Movie Magic
- 51.9% of Brits take festive décor inspiration from classic Christmas films, led by The Holiday and Home Alone
- The trend has sparked a festive design split between warm-white cottagecore and retro multi-coloured bulbs
- 48.2% of households will dress their homes during the first weekend of December
LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As households across the UK prepare for the festive season, new research from leading lighting specialist Lights4fun reveals that classic Christmas films are dictating how the nation decorates.
According to a nationwide survey of British households, 51.9% of Brits admit to taking décor inspiration from classic Christmas films or TV shows, with nearly half (49.1%) stating their primary motivation is to recreate the nostalgic magic of childhood festive viewings. The UK's cinematic design preferences have created two clear decorating camps: soft, cosy countryside cosy versus grand, vibrant traditionalism.
The UK's Top Film-Inspired Decor Styles
- The Holiday (22.2%): The soft, warm-white glow of Rosehill Cottage leads the nation's aesthetic preferences, driving the popular "cottagecore" trend.
- Home Alone (21.6%): The McCallister family's traditional red-and-green palette and grand roofline lighting take a close second.
- Love Actually (14.2%): Subtle city chic with elegant doorway garlands and warm window lights.
- Elf (10.1%): Maximalist cheer with paper chains, indoor festoons, and playful DIY touches.
- The Polar Express (9.9%): Rich navy palettes, vintage brass, and deep warm-gold tones.
Warm-White vs Retro Multi-Coloured
The cinematic divide extends outdoors. While warm-white remains the top choice (47.2%), retro multi-coloured bulbs are staging a comeback at 39.0% (with cool-white trailing at 5.4%). This shift is reflected across digital platforms: Google search volume for "retro Christmas lights" and "90s Christmas decor" sees an annual +85% YoY surge in Q4, while Pinterest searches for "cottagecore Christmas decor" jump by +140%, driven by audiences looking to recreate The Holiday and Home Alone looks at home.
Claire Bassett at Lights4fun, comments:
"If you prefer the nostalgic energy of Home Alone, embrace classic Christmas outdoor lights such as connectable festoons and vibrant multi-coloured bulbs along rooflines. The secret is layering soft ambient lighting indoors with striking, cheerful statements outside."
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