Lights4fun: The 'Holiday' Effect - Over Half of Brits Decorate Homes to Recreate Movie Magic

51.9% of Brits take festive décor inspiration from classic Christmas films, led by The Holiday and Home Alone

take festive décor inspiration from classic Christmas films, led by and The trend has sparked a festive design split between warm-white cottagecore and retro multi-coloured bulbs

48.2% of households will dress their homes during the first weekend of December

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As households across the UK prepare for the festive season, new research from leading lighting specialist Lights4fun reveals that classic Christmas films are dictating how the nation decorates.

According to a nationwide survey of British households, 51.9% of Brits admit to taking décor inspiration from classic Christmas films or TV shows, with nearly half (49.1%) stating their primary motivation is to recreate the nostalgic magic of childhood festive viewings. The UK's cinematic design preferences have created two clear decorating camps: soft, cosy countryside cosy versus grand, vibrant traditionalism.

The UK's Top Film-Inspired Decor Styles

The Holiday (22.2%): The soft, warm-white glow of Rosehill Cottage leads the nation's aesthetic preferences, driving the popular "cottagecore" trend. Home Alone (21.6%): The McCallister family's traditional red-and-green palette and grand roofline lighting take a close second. Love Actually (14.2%): Subtle city chic with elegant doorway garlands and warm window lights. Elf (10.1%): Maximalist cheer with paper chains, indoor festoons, and playful DIY touches. The Polar Express (9.9%): Rich navy palettes, vintage brass, and deep warm-gold tones.

Warm-White vs Retro Multi-Coloured

The cinematic divide extends outdoors. While warm-white remains the top choice (47.2%), retro multi-coloured bulbs are staging a comeback at 39.0% (with cool-white trailing at 5.4%). This shift is reflected across digital platforms: Google search volume for "retro Christmas lights" and "90s Christmas decor" sees an annual +85% YoY surge in Q4, while Pinterest searches for "cottagecore Christmas decor" jump by +140%, driven by audiences looking to recreate The Holiday and Home Alone looks at home.

Claire Bassett at Lights4fun, comments:

"If you prefer the nostalgic energy of Home Alone, embrace classic Christmas outdoor lights such as connectable festoons and vibrant multi-coloured bulbs along rooflines. The secret is layering soft ambient lighting indoors with striking, cheerful statements outside."

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lights4fun-the-holiday-effect--over-half-of-brits-decorate-homes-to-recreate-movie-magic-302929202.html