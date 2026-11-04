Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) (FSE: PR90) ("Lodestar" or the "Company"), an exploration company focused on gold and silver exploration in Nevada, reports final assay results from two additional reverse-circulation ("RC") holes of its maiden 2,820m drill program at the flagship Gold Run gold/silver project in Nevada.

Both holes, totaling 312 metres at the Crown North target, and intersected broad intervals of near-surface gold-silver mineralisation. With these results, Lodestar has received all assays from the 18-hole maiden program.

Highlights at Crown North:

Broad, near-surface oxide gold-silver mineralisation intersected in both drill holes

Hole LSRC-17 intersected 71.6 m grading 0.9 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) 1 (0.4 g/t gold, 35.2 g/t silver) from 19.8 m down hole, including 10.7 m grading 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t gold, 23.6 g/t silver) from 19.8 m down hole.

(0.4 g/t gold, 35.2 g/t silver) from 19.8 m down hole, including 10.7 m grading 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t gold, 23.6 g/t silver) from 19.8 m down hole. Hole LSRC-18 intersected 80.8 m grading 0.6 g/t AuEq 1 (0.3 g/t gold, 24.0 g/t silver) from 42.7 m down hole.

(0.3 g/t gold, 24.0 g/t silver) from 42.7 m down hole. Results suggest the Crown North target may represent a northern extension of the historic Adelaide-Crown mineralized system, with a potential structural connection to Robbers Knob now called the Robbers-Crown structural corridor that may extend over 650m.

Highlights of the 2026 Maiden Drill Program:

Significant gold and/or silver mineralisation intersected at all four prospects tested. Previously reported highlights include 3 :

: Robbers Knob : 16.8 m grading 6.1 g/t gold and 41.1 g/t silver in a higher-grade, structurally controlled zone, and broad, near-surface oxide gold-silver mineralisation including 62.5 m at 0.6 g/t gold and 7.0 g/t silver. See August 5, 2026 press release.

: in a higher-grade, structurally controlled zone, and broad, near-surface oxide gold-silver mineralisation including See August 5, 2026 press release. Black Diamond: the project's first high-grade silver intercept, 15.2 m grading 102.2 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) 1 (79.5 g/t silver, 0.20 g/t gold). See October 14, 2026 press release.

the project's first high-grade silver intercept, (79.5 g/t silver, 0.20 g/t gold). See October 14, 2026 press release. Gomes: 4.6 m grading 4.0 g/t gold and 15.6 g/t silver , including 1.5 m grading 11.3 g/t gold and 30.4 g/t silver. See October 6, 2026 press release.

, including See October 6, 2026 press release. Results demonstrate multiple styles of gold-silver mineralisation across the property and support follow-up drilling at each prospect

Note: Reported intervals are drill-hole lengths. True widths are estimated at 85-95% of reported intervals.

"Delivering significant gold and silver intersections at all four prospects in our first drill program is a great result for Lodestar. What really excites me is that we're seeing different styles of mineralisation across the property, from broad, near-surface zones to higher-grade gold and silver discoveries. We've learned a tremendous amount from this first program, and the results give us a lot to build on. Our focus now is on bringing together the new drilling results with the historical exploration work, refining our geological model and planning the next phase of drilling as we work toward defining a potential resource at Gold Run," said Lowell Kamin, President & CEO of Lodestar Metals.





Figure 1. UAV Magnetics map (TMIRTP) showing structural interpretation, maximum gold assays from previous drilling and selected highlight composite assay results from the Lodestar 2026 drilling at Robbers Knob, Gomes, Black Diamond and now Crown North.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Crown North Drilling Results

Lodestar completed two RC holes totalling 312 metres at Crown North as part of its 18-hole, 2,820-metre maiden drilling program at Gold Run, which tested four priority gold-silver prospects: Robbers Knob, Gomes, Black Diamond and Crown North.

Crown North is located immediately north of the historic Adelaide-Crown gold-silver deposit, held by Nevada Gold Mines, with the Crown pit situated approximately 50 metres south of the Gold Run property boundary (Figures 1 and 2). The Adelaide-Crown deposit is a historically mined, high-grade epithermal gold-silver system with reported historical production of approximately 19,000 ounces of gold and 345,000 ounces of silver2, and historical drill intersections including 12.3 metres grading 22.3 g/t gold and 28.5 g/t silver2. The deposit has seen limited exploration in recent decades. Mineralisation on the adjacent Adelaide-Crown property is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation on the Gold Run property.

Lodestar's Crown North drilling was designed to test the potential northern extension of this system. Both holes intersected broad intervals of near-surface gold-silver mineralisation:

LSRC-17: 71.6 metres grading 0.9 g/t AuEq 1 (0.4 g/t gold, 35.2 g/t silver) from 19.8 metres down hole, including 10.7 metres grading 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t gold, 23.6 g/t silver) from 19.8 metres down hole; and

(0.4 g/t gold, 35.2 g/t silver) from 19.8 metres down hole, including 10.7 metres grading 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t gold, 23.6 g/t silver) from 19.8 metres down hole; and LSRC-18: 80.8 metres grading 0.6 g/t AuEq1 (0.3 g/t gold, 24.0 g/t silver) from 42.7 metres, including 30.5 metres grading 1.1 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t gold, 46.0 g/t silver) from 93.0 metres down hole

Complete composite results are presented in Table 2. Additional drilling will be required to establish the extent and continuity of mineralisation.

Figure 2. 3D View looking north and down (30°) at Crown North showing significant new intersections (beneath surface) in relation to the Crown Pit (Nevada Gold Mines) and Robbers Knob significant intersections 400m away along the Robbers-Crown structural corridor.

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Discussion and Expansion Potential at Crown North

The broad, near-surface gold-silver intervals of approximately 70-80 metres intersected in both Crown North holes are an encouraging development for Gold Run. Gold, silver and pathfinder-element geochemistry indicate that mineralisation at Crown North shares characteristics with the epithermal gold-silver system at the historic Adelaide-Crown deposit, supporting the interpretation that Crown North may represent a northern extension of the same system (Figure 2).

Structural and geophysical interpretations also suggest a potential north-northwest-trending mineralized corridor extending approximately over 650 metres between and including Crown North and Robbers Knob (Figure 2). The 400m strike between the two prospects remains largely untested by drilling and will be a high-priority target area for Lodestar's next drill programs.

Summary of Maiden Drill Program Results

With the final Crown North assays received, Lodestar has now reported significant gold and silver mineralisation at all four prospects tested in its maiden drill program. Highlights from the three previously reported prospects are:

The first six holes at Robbers Knob (1,143 m) identified three styles of mineralisation: (i) broad, near-surface oxide gold-silver mineralisation over intervals of approximately 30-70 m; (ii) a higher-grade, structurally controlled zone, highlighted by 16.8 m grading 6.1 g/t gold and 41.1 g/t silver (including 3.0 m at 31.90 g/t gold and 181.6 g/t silver ); and (iii) a previously unrecognized deeper gold-silver polymetallic zone grading 15.2 m at 0.37 g/t gold, 16.0 g/t silver, 0.27% lead, and 0.40% zinc 3 .

(1,143 m) identified three styles of mineralisation: (i) broad, near-surface oxide gold-silver mineralisation over intervals of approximately 30-70 m; (ii) a higher-grade, structurally controlled zone, highlighted by (including ); and (iii) a previously unrecognized deeper gold-silver polymetallic zone grading 15.2 m at 0.37 g/t gold, 16.0 g/t silver, 0.27% lead, and 0.40% zinc . Initial drilling at the Gomes prospect confirmed the first high-grade intercept at that target, 4.6 m grading 4.0 g/t gold and 15.6 g/t silver , including 1.5 m grading 11.3 g/t gold and 30.4 g/t silver , supporting the Company's IP chargeability-based targeting model 3 .

prospect confirmed the first high-grade intercept at that target, , including , supporting the Company's IP chargeability-based targeting model . Drilling on the Independence Trend's Black Diamond target confirmed the project's first high-grade silver mineralisation, including 15.2 m grading 102.2 g/t AgEq (79.5 g/t silver, 0.20 g/t gold) from 50.3 m in hole LSRC-13, along a one-kilometre structural corridor that remains open3.

3D Geological Modelling and Target Development

Lodestar is currently in the process of integrating historical exploration data, results from its 2026 maiden drilling program, geophysical surveys and structural interpretations to develop a three-dimensional geological model of mineralisation intersected to date at Gold Run from 4 prospects.

The modelling will initially focus on Robbers Knob and Crown North, where exploration has identified broad, near-surface oxide gold-silver mineralisation, higher-grade structurally controlled zones and deeper polymetallic mineralisation.

A key objective is to focus on investigating an interpreted 650-metre structural corridor that extends from Crown North through to Robbers Knob and evaluate whether they may form part of a larger mineralised system. This work aims to commence the process of establishing geological continuity across the Robbers-Crown structural corridor through the next phases of drilling which would ultimately lead to defining a potential resource.

Next Steps and Planned 2027 Exploration Program

Robbers Knob will be the initial priority, with follow-up drilling designed to evaluate the extent, grade and continuity of broad, near-surface oxide gold-silver mineralisation and higher-grade structurally controlled zones identified in historical and recent drilling. This work focuses over a 300m strike length of the northern end of the Robbers-Crown structural corridor.

Crown North will be the second priority, with drilling planned to investigate depth and along strike extensions of the gold-silver mineralisation intersected in 2026 which commences the process of evaluating the southern end of the Robbers Crown structural corridor. The potential relationship between these prospects remains to be established through additional drilling.

Additional drill targeting opportunities are at Gomes, Black Diamond, Grindstone Flat and other prospective areas remain part of Lodestar's longer-term exploration strategy.

The Company's objective is to systematically expand and better define mineralisation at Gold Run, with the longer-term goal of establishing an initial NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate.

Corporate Strategy and Financing

Management remains committed to preserving capital, limiting unnecessary shareholder dilution and creating long-term shareholder value through the systematic advancement of Gold Run toward potential mineral resource delineation.

Annual General Meeting

Lodestar's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for December 3, 2026. Meeting details and related materials will be provided to shareholders in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Sampling Procedures and QA/QC

RC holes were drilled by HD Drilling using a 5.5" hammer with a 5¼" M40CC hammer bit and reverse circulation methods to minimize contamination and maximize sample size. In some deeper sections of certain RC holes, a 5" hammer was used to achieve greater depth penetration.

Reverse circulation (RC) drilling was used to obtain representative drill cuttings for geological logging and laboratory assaying. Samples were collected at 5 ft (1.52 m) intervals. Drill cuttings from each interval passed through the cyclone and were split using a rig-mounted rotary splitter. A representative split of approximately 4-9 kg was collected into cloth sample bags for assay. RC drilling was conducted dry where practicable. Where wet RC drilling was required to maintain drilling performance in some deeper or more difficult sections, samples were collected at the same 5 ft intervals using a rotary wet splitter and recorded by the project manager on the sampling cut sheet for later reference. The drilling contractor cleaned the rig-mounted rotary cone splitter at regular intervals and as required to minimize contamination between samples. RC samples were collected from 5 ft bulk samples using the A-chute of the splitter attached directly to the cyclone. Overall, the drilling and sampling procedures were designed to maximize sample recovery, reduce fines loss, and maintain representative RC samples for geological logging and assay. Cloth bags were marked by the program manager with the drill hole ID and sample interval/footage to maintain sample identification and traceability. All 5 ft split samples were submitted to the laboratory for analysis. All samples are transported in large bags sealed with numbered security tags. The sample bags are picked up by a service contracted by Bureau Veritas to transport the samples directly from site to their facility in Sparks near Reno, Nevada. The sampling approach is considered appropriate for RC drilling and for the style of mineralisation being tested.

The QA/QC procedure adopted is approximately 3 blank samples per 100 samples, 2 standard samples of known gold, silver, lead and zinc grades per 100 samples and 3 field duplicates per 100 samples. All QA/QC samples were within expected tolerances.

RC samples were prepared by Bureau Veritas located in Sparks, Nevada USA using preparation code WGHT. This procedure involved crushing samples to 70% passing 2 mm and pulverizing the entire sample to 85% passing 75 µm. Gold analyses were completed in Bureau Veritas located in Vancouver, Canada on a 30 g charge using lead collection fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (method FA430). Samples returning over-limit gold values were re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish (method FA530). Multi-element analyses were completed in Bureau Veritas located in Vancouver, Canada following four-acid digestion with inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy (ICP-ES) using method MA300, which provides analyses for a broad suite of exploration elements. Samples returning over-limit silver, lead and zinc values were re-analyzed using MA370 which is a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-ES (ICP-OES) analysis. Bureau Veritas applies internal laboratory QA/QC procedures as part of its analytical process. Final analytical results were reported in certified laboratory assay certificates provided to the Company's management and technical team. Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratories operate under an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited quality management system for the relevant mineral analytical methods. The sample preparation and analytical methods are considered appropriate for RC drill-chip samples and for the style of gold and polymetallic mineralisation being tested. True widths of the assay intervals are estimated to be 85-95% of the reported drill hole lengths.

Additional Information

1 Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using a 3-month running average price (June-August 2026): gold US$4,300/oz and silver US$66.00/oz. Recovery for each metal is assumed to be 100% for the purposes of the equivalent calculations for comparison purposes only. AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) × (Ag price ÷ Au price)]. AgEq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + [Au (g/t) × (Au price ÷ Ag price)]. Testwork is required on each mineralisation type identified at Gold Run in order to define the recovery factors more accurately once a resource is defined.

2 Leavitt, E. Technical Report on the Adelaide Property, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA NI 43-101 Report. 2009

3 See Lodestar announcements August 5th, October 6th and October 14th, 2026 for more detailed information on previously reported drill results.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Leo Horn, who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Horn is a consulting director to the Company and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG). Mr. Horn has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken, to qualify as a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Horn has reviewed and verified the technical information contained in this news release and consents to the disclosure of such information in the form and context in which it appears. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the scientific or technical information disclosed in this news release.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Gold Run Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin- and Epithermal-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralisation, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.lodestarmetals.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding planned follow-up and deeper drilling at Black Diamond, the interpretation of multiple stacked structures, the extent and continuity of mineralisation, and the timing and results of pending assays from Crown North. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Table 1: Drilling details for the 2 holes of Lodestar's recent RC Drill Program at Crown North

Hole ID X(NAD83) Y (NAD 83) Elevation (m) Final Depth (m) Azimuth Dip LSRC-17 455296 4518576 1798.785 111 120 -55 LSRC-18 455273 4518572 1804.821 201 125 -60

Table 2: Composite assay results for the 2 holes of Lodestar's recent RC Drill Program at Crown North

HoleID From To Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq g/t Ag Eq Cut-off LSRC-17 19.81 91.44 71.63 0.40 35.2 0.94 61.26 0.1 g/t Au including 19.81 30.48 10.67 1.20 23.6 1.56 101.78 0.5 g/t Au also including 53.34 91.44 38.10 0.23 52.7 1.04 67.68 30 g/t Ag

108.20 109.73 1.52 0.80 2.6 0.84 54.72 0.5 g/t Au LSRC-18 42.67 123.44 80.77 0.26 24.0 0.63 40.93 0.1 g/t Au including 92.96 123.44 30.48 0.37 46.0 1.08 70.11 30 g/t Ag including 92.96 109.73 16.76 0.59 58.0 1.48 96.44 0.4 g/t Au

Note: Assay intervals presented above are hole lengths; true widths are estimated to be 85-95%.

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