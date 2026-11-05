Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company"), a junior exploration company focused on gold and silver exploration in Nevada, announces that the Board of Directors has approved a proposed downward re-pricing and extension of 3,985,000 stock options. Under the proposed amendment, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and disinterested shareholder approval:

(i) 250,000 stock options will be amended by decreasing the exercise price from $0.20 to $0.055 and the expiry date will be extended from December 23, 2027 to November 4, 2031;

(ii) 200,000 stock options will be amended by decreasing the exercise price from $0.10 to $0.055 and the expiry date will be extended from June 28, 2029 to November 4, 2031;

(iii) 200,000 stock options will be amended by decreasing the exercise price from $0.10 to $0.055 and the expiry date will be extended from July 26, 2029 to November 4, 2031;

(iv) 400,000 stock options will be amended by decreasing the exercise price from $0.10 to $0.055 and the expiry date will be extended from June 26, 2030 to November 4, 2031;

(v) 125,000 stock options will be amended by decreasing the exercise price from $0.10 to $0.055 and the expiry date will be extended from September 8, 2030 to November 4, 2031;

(vi) 675,000 stock options will be amended by decreasing the exercise price from $0.10 to $0.055 and the expiry date will be extended from September 29, 2030 to November 4, 2031;

(vii) 1,300,000 stock options will be amended by decreasing the exercise price from $0.15 to $0.055 and the expiry date will be extended from January 9, 2031 to November 4, 2031;

(viii) 685,000 stock options will be amended by decreasing the exercise price from $0.20 to $0.055 and the expiry date will be extended from February 19, 2031 to November 4, 2031; and

(ix) 150,000 stock options will be amended by decreasing the exercise price from $0.11 to $0.055 and the expiry date will be extended from April 10, 2031 to November 4, 2031.

A total of 3,175,000 stock options are held by insiders of the Company. As such, the proposed amendments are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and disinterested shareholder approval, which the Company intends to seek at its annual general meeting of the shareholders to be held on December 2, 2026.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian gold and silver exploration company focused on advancing the Goldrun Project in Nevada, strategically located on a major Carlin-style gold trend and adjacent to some of the largest gold deposits in North America. With decades of combined geological and capital markets expertise, Lodestar follows a disciplined, step-by-step approach to discovery. The Company's strategy is clear: focus capital on high-value targets, move quickly on known mineralization, and build a compliant gold resource that delivers lasting shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.lodestarmetals.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Lodestar cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond Lodestar's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to Lodestar's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations set forth herein, including, without limitation, the risk that the proposed stock option re-pricing and extension may not be completed as announced if TSX Venture Exchange acceptance is not obtained or if disinterested shareholder approval is not received at the Company's annual general meeting.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322630