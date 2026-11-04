Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - WildBrain Ltd. (TSX: WILD) ("WildBrain" or the "Company"), a global leader in family entertainment, announced today the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") to purchase for cancellation up to C$20,000,000 of its outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") pursuant to a modified Dutch auction at a purchase price (the "Purchase Price") between C$1.30 and C$1.45 per Common Share. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 3, 2026. Shareholders could tender Common Shares by way of auction tenders at prices within the range or by way of purchase price tenders. All Common Shares purchased under the Offer will be purchased at the same Purchase Price, and Common Shares tendered at prices above the Purchase Price will be returned to shareholders.

All of the terms and conditions of the Offer have been complied with or waived and, based on a preliminary count by Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Depositary"), a total of 14,263,529 Common Shares were properly tendered to the Offer and not withdrawn. Accordingly, the Company expects to take up and purchase for cancellation 13,793,103 Common Shares at a Purchase Price of C$1.45 per Common Share, for aggregate consideration of C$19,999,999.35. The Common Shares expected to be purchased under the Offer represent approximately 6.50% of the 212,330,664 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of November 3, 2026. After giving effect to the Offer, approximately 198,537,561 Common Shares are expected to be issued and outstanding.

As the Offer was oversubscribed, shareholders are expected to have approximately 96.7% of their successfully tendered Common Shares purchased by the Company, other than qualifying "odd lot" tenders, which are purchased on a priority basis and are not subject to proration.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. ("Fine Capital"), which beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 96,120,526 Common Shares prior to the Offer, representing approximately 45.27% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares, informed the Company that it did not intend to participate in the Offer. Accordingly, following the Offer, Fine Capital is expected to beneficially own or exercise control or direction over 96,120,526 Common Shares, representing approximately 48.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares. To the Company's knowledge, no directors or officers tendered Common Shares pursuant to the Offer.

The number of Common Shares to be purchased under the Offer is preliminary, subject to verification by the Depositary, and assumes that all Common Shares tendered through notices of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the one trading day settlement period.

The full details of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated September 29, 2026, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which were filed and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain, we build and grow beloved family brands through exceptional entertainment experiences. Home to franchises such as Strawberry Shortcake, Teletubbies, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi, we are a global leader in franchise management-bringing stories to life through content production, audience reach and consumer products. Our award-winning studio has partnered with top global platforms such as Apple TV, Netflix and the BBC, producing acclaimed series such as The Snoopy Show, Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City, Teletubbies (2015), Yo Gabba GabbaLand! and Finding Her Edge. The WildBrain Network, offering more than 1,000 channels across YouTube, FAST and AVOD, delivers premium-quality content to today's kids and families wherever they're watching-connecting advertisers to audiences at scale through brand-safe media solutions. WildBrain CPLG, our global licensing and consumer products arm, represents our own and partner brands across major territories worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, WildBrain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at wildbrain.com.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Statements made in this news release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be forward-looking and therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may", "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations and include statements about the Offer, including the anticipated take-up and purchase of Common Shares under the Offer and the results thereof. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in WildBrain's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities such as legislative or regulatory developments, intensifying competition, technological change and general economic conditions. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. WildBrain does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made.

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