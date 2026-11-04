Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating novel, small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor conferences.

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. GMT 9:30 a.m. EST

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. GMT 9:30 a.m. EST 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 10:25 a.m. EST

A live webcast of each event will be accessible by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section on the "Investors" page of Enanta's website at www.enanta.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the presentation and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases. In virology, Enanta's clinical programs are focused on the development of first-in-disease and best-in-disease treatments for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The Company's immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, with KIT, STAT6 and MRGPRX2 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of the only treatment approved for curing both acute and chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET (U.S.) and MAVIRET (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta's royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta's operations. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

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Contacts:

Media and Investors Contact

Jennifer Viera

617-744-3848

jviera@enanta.com