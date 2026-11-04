Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating novel, small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor conferences.
- 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. GMT 9:30 a.m. EST
- 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 10:25 a.m. EST
A live webcast of each event will be accessible by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section on the "Investors" page of Enanta's website at www.enanta.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the presentation and will be archived for at least 30 days.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases. In virology, Enanta's clinical programs are focused on the development of first-in-disease and best-in-disease treatments for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The Company's immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, with KIT, STAT6 and MRGPRX2 inhibition.
Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of the only treatment approved for curing both acute and chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET (U.S.) and MAVIRET (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta's royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta's operations. Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.
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Contacts:
Media and Investors Contact
Jennifer Viera
617-744-3848
jviera@enanta.com