Yellow Card Acquires GoMoney, Establishing Direct Operations in Brazil

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Card, a leading global Stablecoin payments infrastructure provider, today announced that, in October, it completed the acquisition of GoMoney Sociedade Prestadora de Serviços de Ativos Virtuais Ltda. (GoMoney), a virtual asset service provider in Brazil.

GoMoney has filed an application with the Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) for authorization to operate as a virtual asset service provider (sociedade prestadora de serviços de ativos virtuais) under Law No. 14,478/2022 and BCB Resolution No. 519/2025. GoMoney continues to operate under Brazil's transitional regime for virtual asset service providers, while its application for full authorization remains subject to the BCB's review and approval.

The acquisition establishes Yellow Card's direct operations in Brazil, strengthening the company's presence in Latin America as part of its broader strategy to expand its global financial infrastructure network. For Yellow Card clients, the acquisition adds local collections and disbursements in Brazilian reais, including through Pix, and settlement in stablecoins, delivered through a locally established provider, and integrated with the treasury and liquidity services Yellow Card offers across its other markets.

"Building global financial infrastructure requires compliance with local frameworks, local payment rails, and local expertise and relationships to operate effectively," said Chris Maurice, Co-Founder and CEO of Yellow Card. "GoMoney has built a strong foundation in Brazil over the last eight years, and bringing our businesses together will allow us to deliver greater value to customers while accelerating our long-term ambitions."

Brazil represents a significant opportunity for Stablecoin-powered financial services. According to Chainalysis, Brazil recorded $252.5 billion in cryptocurrency activity between July 2025 and June 2026, making it Latin America's largest cryptocurrency market. The report also found that Stablecoin activity in Brazil increased 495% across its 2024-2026 comparison period, driven, in part, by growing business use cases, including cross-border transfers and liquidity management.

GoMoney, which was founded in 2018, will continue to be led by its founders, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Yellow Card.

Maurício Pires, a founder of GoMoney and its chief executive, said, "We have spent the last eight years building a virtual asset service provider business in Brazil focused on using Stablecoins as a means of effecting cross-border payments, similar to what Yellow Card has been doing in Africa and globally over the same period. We are excited to become part of the Yellow Card team, and look forward to expanding our business in Brazil and throughout Latin America."

The acquisition occurs at a time of significant growth for Yellow Card, following its August 2026 $40 million financing, which included investments from Standard Chartered Bank and Sony, and recent regulatory approvals and registrations in Canada, Switzerland, Nigeria, Ghana, and Zimbabwe. Looking ahead, Yellow Card will focus on deepening its presence in strategic markets, expanding its product capabilities, and strengthening the partnerships required to support businesses operating globally.

About Yellow Card:

Yellow Card is a leading global Stablecoin payments infrastructure provider, enabling financial institutions, FinTechs, and multinational businesses to access U.S. dollars, manage their treasury function, and move money across borders. Supporting more than 50 currencies, Yellow Card combines global reach with deep emerging markets coverage, and is trusted by leading global financial services companies. For more information, visit yellowcard.io.

About GoMoney:

GoMoney Sociedade Prestadora de Serviços de Ativos Virtuais Ltda., a wholly owned subsidiary of Yellow Card, is a Brazilian virtual asset service provider founded in 2018, headquartered in São Paulo. GoMoney enables international businesses to accept payments from customers in Brazil, including through Pix, and to settle in digital assets. GoMoney has applied to the Banco Central do Brasil for authorization to operate as a virtual asset service provider under Law No. 14,478/2022. GoMoney's ultimate authorization as a virtual asset service provider in Brazil remains subject to the BCB's review and approval.

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