ST Engineering iDirect, KT SAT, Waldo and Intellian Selected to Advance Secure Maritime Connectivity for South Korean Government Project

ST Engineering iDirect's proven ground technology and South Korean industry expertise will support secure, resilient and scalable mission-critical maritime operations

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that it has been selected as part of a KT SAT-led consortium to provide its satellite ground system for a South Korean government project to modernize and expand secure maritime communications.

The project will see ST Engineering iDirect upgrade the South Korean government's existing iDirect Ku-band environment, while establishing a next-generation Ka-band satcom system to modernize maritime communications and support dependable connectivity for government maritime operations. The solution brings together KT SAT's satellite and service expertise, ST Engineering iDirect's proven ground technology, Waldo's local integration capabilities and Intellian's antenna system, to deliver a network designed to support evolving operational requirements.

The deployment will use two geographically diverse hubs to strengthen network availability and minimize operational disruption across the government communications environment. Using ST Engineering iDirect's proven platform across the existing Ku-band and new Ka-band environments will enable a phased transition while minimizing implementation risk and disruption to ongoing maritime communications.

ST Engineering iDirect's ground system will provide advanced network monitoring, operational assurance and centralized network management capabilities, giving operators greater visibility and control over network performance and availability, while simplifying operations. The platform will also enhance the security of sensitive communications.

"As the lead contractor and consortium leader, KT SAT will take responsibility for the end-to-end deployment and integration of the system to meet the South Korean government's mission requirements," said Hyunbae Park, Executive Vice President of KT SAT. "By combining KT SAT's extensive experience in satellite communications and government projects with ST Engineering iDirect's proven ground technology, we will deliver a maritime communications system designed to support stable operations today while providing the flexibility to meet future requirements."

"This project demonstrates the value of our proven satellite ground technology in supporting government communications where performance, availability and operational confidence are essential," said Brian Jakins, SVP Global Sales, ST Engineering iDirect. "Together with KT SAT, Waldo and Intellian, we are helping deliver a modern maritime communications capability that supports today's requirements while providing a foundation for future growth and innovation."

The deployment builds on ST Engineering iDirect's extensive experience supporting government, mobility and mission-critical communications networks worldwide, including the recent naval and maritime communications programs in Southeast Asia and Europe. It also reflects growing investment in modern satellite infrastructure that can provide greater operational agility, visibility and long-term scalability for maritime operations.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

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