Kensing Unveils Cream Cheese Enriched with Sunflower Sterols

Sunvasterol EST delivers EFSA-recognised cholesterol lowering benefits to spreads, yogurts, and sauces

Key takeaways

Kensing introduces light cream cheese enriched with Sunvasterol EST, its sunflower-sourced plant sterol formulation.

Sunvasterol EST delivers clinically supported cholesterol-lowering benefits of plant sterols.

Sunvasterol EST is formulated to be fat soluble for smooth integration into cheeses and other popular fat-containing dairy spreads, yogurts, and sauces.

KANKAKEE, Ill., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensing, LLC is introducing a prototype formulation of light cream cheese enriched with Sunvasterol EST, its sunflower-sourced plant sterol formulation, giving the household staple a wellness upgrade by adding heart health benefits. Kensing invites visitors to taste cardio functional cream cheese at Fi Europe on November 17-19 in Frankfurt at booth #30H38.

Derived exclusively from sunflower seeds, Sunvasterol EST offers phytosterols in a clean-label, non-GMO composition designed for supplement applications as well as to enrich a range of everyday foods. It also allows for allergen-free by origin labeling.

Sunflower powered to reduce cholesterol

Sunvasterol EST delivers clinically supported cholesterol-lowering benefits of plant sterols. Plant sterols are natural lipid components found in seeds, grains, nuts, and legumes. Structurally similar to cholesterol, they are known for lowering blood LDL-cholesterol when added to the diet. This effect is supported by EFSA-approved health claims at daily intake of 1.5-3.0g. Sunflower seeds are one of the richest seed-based sources of these cholesterol-lowering compounds.

Last year, Kensing received EFSA novel food exclusivity for Sunvasterol. The EU authorization allows for an expanded phytosterol specification, permitting a higher proportion of naturally occurring minor sterols (between 3% and 7%). This grants better alignment with the natural composition of Kensing's sunflower sterols and reduces the need for any unnecessary processing.

Kensing's proprietary formulation is composed of naturally derived concentrated phytosterols (primarily beta-sitosterol, stigmasterol, and campesterol), esterified with fatty acids from sunflower oil. This renders the ingredient more fat-soluble, enabling its smooth integration into fat-containing foods such as cream cheese, margarine, milk products, salad dressings, as well as food supplements.

Cream cheese with heart

The light cream cheese prototype retains the classic creamy texture and mild, neutral flavor consumers expect from the popular spread. The esterified Sunvasterol EST disperses evenly into the fat phase, helping avoid the grainy or waxy mouthfeel that can be associated with free sterols. The result is a functional take on an everyday favorite that fits breakfast or snack time with the same indulgent sensory experience.

"We're opening new possibilities for making phytosterols part of consumers' daily wellness routines by incorporating them into everyday dietary staples, from spreads to yogurts," declares Alessio Tagliaferri, VP Global Business Development & Marketing for Kensing. "Consuming plant sterols with meals is generally recommended to maximize their LDL cholesterol-lowering benefits, as they work in the digestive tract by reducing cholesterol absorption. Integrating them into foods commonly enjoyed at mealtimes therefore makes both practical and nutritional sense."

Product assessments in Kensing's application lab indicated good performance in three areas: homogeneity, ensuring even fat distribution without lumps or fat spots; retention of a creamy and spreadable texture; and no detectable off flavors.

Sunvasterol EST accounts for 6.7% of the cream cheese formulation. One 25 g serving provides approximately 1 g of plant sterols. Two servings a day provide the recommended 1.5-2.4 g/day plant sterols intake associated with a 7-10% reduction in LDL cholesterol over 2-3 weeks.

Demand for cholesterol lowering foods still outpaces supply

Innova Market Insights' 2025 Precision Wellness report ranks heart health as one of consumers' leading physical health concerns. Yet it adds that a notable gap remains between consumer interest and the availability of products addressing these needs. This points to a significant untapped market for plant-based cholesterol-lowering functional foods.

The global phytosterols market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030 according to Grand View Research. Within this expanding market, demand for sunflower-derived phytosterols is gaining momentum. driven by increasing interest in non-GMO, allergy-friendly, and traceable plant-based ingredients for functional food applications, particularly in Europe.

Sunvasterol EST is an upcycled, valuable byproduct of sunflower oil production. Kensing sources the raw material from local sunflower oil distillates. The pure sunflower sterol formulation is produced at Kensing's facilities in Valencia and Talavera de la Reina in Spain.

Visit us at Fi Europe in Frankfurt, booth #30H38, to taste Sunvasterol EST and Vitasterol S-80 in multiple applications.

About Kensing

Established in 2021, but with a long heritage of more than 40 years in manufacturing natural vitamins and sterols, Kensing is a leading producer of specialty ingredients derived from vegetable oils, including plant sterols, natural vitamin E, anionic and amphoteric surfactants, and specialty esters.

Headquartered in Kankakee, IL, Kensing's high-quality, precisely formulated ingredients serve a diverse array of customers across the food, beverage, food supplements, home and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural markets. Its acquisition of AOM and Vitae Naturals has positioned Kensing as the world's leading global provider of natural vitamin E and plant sterols.

For more information, contact:

Company contact:

Kensing

Eva Criado

Sr. Marketing & Communications Manager

Email: media@kensingsolutions.com

Web: www.kensingsolutions.com

Press Contact:

NutriPR

Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

Email: liat@nutripr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kensing-unveils-cream-cheese-enriched-with-sunflower-sterols-302929025.html